AssessPrep witnesses a rapid growth of more 150 percent during Covid-19 Lockdown

AssessPrep, a Delhi based startup, witnesses exponential growth of more than 150% in the number of users and schools, increasing it’s usage to over 200 schools worldwide. With the coronavirus leading to school closures all over the globe, learning has stalled and examinations have been cancelled. AssessPrep’s advanced digital assessment platform is helping schools maintain academic flow by facilitating remote assessments. With overnight lockdown being enforced in India and schools closed, AssessPrep has witnessed astonishing adoption and growth spurt recently.

The transition from pen and paper assessments to digital assessments is not only necessary to maintain continuity in learning but also enhances the quality of education. Advanced features like live proctoring have allowed schools to conduct high-stakes exams securely without worrying about academic honesty and integrity. During this period, when teachers are struggling with training and equipping themselves with IT skills, our focus has been on reducing the workload on teachers by automating the assessment process from creation to grading of exams.

Since most students in India do not have access to a personal computer and stable internet connection, the AssessPrep platform is designed to work offline so that there is no dependence on the internet during the assessment. The company is launching its new mobile application to bridge this economic divide between students and to make it more accessible.

Karan Gupta, Co-Founder, AssessPrep said “The past four months have witnessed the need for conducting online classes, pushing the demand for digital assessment education platforms. We believe that the education system in India is witnessing a paradigm shift and this pandemic has accelerated the digitisation process. With innovation at its core, the company expects to maintain this growth momentum even after the pandemic is over.

Our core focus has been on building a world-class platform that allows schools to efficiently and effectively assess their students anywhere during these unprecedented times. This growth in the numbers is a testimony to the fact that now Indian schools are prepared and willing to invest in technology that ensures quality education for their students.”

The number of users on the platform has seen a major surge to 1.25 lakh users. During the lockdown, the company recorded the highest growth in terms of assessments conducted and new schools onboarded on the platform.