Assiduus Global Joins Forces With Jetsynthesys’ Jet Set Grow To Empower Brands

New Delhi 21 November 2022: Assiduus, the world’s fastest-growing AI-powered cross-border E-Commerce accelerator has entered into a promising partnership with JetSynthesys, a new age digital entertainment and technology company. Alongside, its robust cross-border, cross-marketplace E-commerce acceleration offerings, Assiduus will offer Jet Set Grow’s valued services such as performance, influencer and digital marketing to brands to help them grow exponentially and strengthen their foothold on global audiences.

Jet Set Grow is on a mission to help build a connected India by developing and bringing world-class products and technology to the billion+ users to empower their daily lives.

Assiduus intends to build a tech play around these offerings comprising three levels – 1st mile (building awareness), middle mile (selling) and Last Mile (the actual delivery). By leveraging this proprietary module, brands can strategically choose what they want and benefit from the services.

Speaking on the occasion, the spokesperson for Assiduus, said, “We are thoroughly excited to join forces with Jet Set Grow. As a proven leader in its segment, the brand has charted a sensational growth journey under the leadership of Mr. Rajan Navani. The most impressive feature of this collaboration remains the fact that both the companies will stand to benefit immensely from each other’s bespoke offerings. Sharing a common belief in service excellence and customer satisfaction, we are confident that this promising partnership will help both the brands in reaching many more milestones together.”

In this unique reciprocal partnership, Assiduus will refer its existing clients to Jet Set and Jet Set will be referring its customers to the e-commerce pioneer who are scaling their cross-border e-commerce capabilities. The collaboration will also entail data capture from multiple points.

Also addressing the event, Mr. Rajan Navani, VC & MD, JetSynthesys said, “E-commerce has seen immense growth and has contributed largely to the Indian economy over the past few years. There is a great deal of scope for scaling this up further by accelerating our operations and expanding internationally. Our partnership with Assiduus will enable us to accomplish this objective in order to create value for consumers.”