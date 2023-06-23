Assocham to Hold 3rd Edition of ‘haryana Msme Samvaad 2023’

Gurugram, June 23, 2023: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), a leading industry association, is proud to announce the highly anticipated 3rd edition of ‘Haryana MSME Samvaad 2023.’ The event is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2023, at the prestigious Hotel Leela Ambience in Gurugram. With a primary focus on positioning Haryana as a preferred investment hub, this event aims to provide a platform for promoting dialogue, innovation, and collaboration among MSMEs.

The ‘Haryana MSME Samvaad 2023’ is set to witness the participation of over 150 MSMEs from across Haryana, a region that is rapidly emerging as India’s growth engine. We are honoured to have Shri Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, as the esteemed Chief Guest for the occasion. Sh. Anand Mohan Sharan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary Industries & Commerce Government of Haryana, will grace the event as the Guest of Honour.

Shri. Vijay Sharma, Chairman of ASSOCHAM Haryana Development Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “The ‘Haryana MSME Samvaad 2023’ holds immense significance in our efforts to position Haryana as an attractive investment destination in the country. This event aims to address crucial issues faced by MSMEs, promote a digital ecosystem, and unlock new opportunities and schemes for their growth in the state.”

Given the pivotal role of MSMEs in realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), the event will focus on the key deliberations related to MSME financing, incentives and ease of doing business, energy conservation, and the vital role of MSMEs in making Haryana self-reliant.

The distinguished lineup of speakers includes ACS Sh. Anand Mohan Sharan, IAS, Sh. Khetmalis Makarand Pandurang, IAS, CEO of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited, and esteemed industry experts such as Dr. S V Goel, Co-Chair of ASSOCHAM Northern Region Council, Vijay Sharma, Chairman of ASSOCHAM Haryana Development Council, Nishant Arya, Chairman of ASSOCHAM Green Mobility & Vice Chairman of JBM Group, Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Co-Chairman of Haryana Development Council, and PK Jain, Co-Chair of Haryana Development Council.

All stakeholders, policymakers, industry leaders, and MSME representatives are welcome to actively participate in ‘Haryana MSME Samvaad 2023’ and contribute to the vibrant dialogue that will shape the future of the MSME sector in Haryana.