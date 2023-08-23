Associated Builders and Contractors of San Diego, Inc. and ehs International, Inc. Join Forces to Elevate Safety Training in California

Lake Forest, CA, August 23, 2023 –Today, ehs International, Inc. (ehsInc) announced its new affinity partnership with the Associated Builders and Contractors of San Diego (ABC San Diego), marking a significant step towards enhancing safety training within the construction industry. ehs International will be the exclusive provider of Virtual Instructor-led Safety Training for ABC San Diego and its members.

In response to the growing demand for safety training solutions in California, this partnership aims to revolutionize the way safety training is conducted and delivered. ABC San Diego strives to uphold its commitment to excellence, and this collaboration ensures they remain at the forefront of safety training.

The affinity partnership includes a range of benefits designed to maximize the impact of safety training for ABC San Diego members:

· Virtual Instructor-Led Training: Offering flexibility and convenience while maintaining the highest educational standards.

· Exclusive Discounts: ABC San Diego members will enjoy special pricing on all safety training programs.

· Custom/Tailored Training: Training sessions will be tailored to meet the specific needs of individual member organizations, optimizing the learning experience.

· On-Site Training: For companies seeking personalized on-site training sessions to address site-specific safety challenges.

· Training Management System: A comprehensive system to efficiently manage and track members training progress and compliance.

ABC San Diego, part of a national trade association representing over 22,000 merit shop contractors, subcontractors, material suppliers, and construction-related professionals, is known for its dedication to promoting excellence and safety within the industry. Operating across various construction specialties, ABC San Diego’s state-of-the-art facility in Poway, California, is an example of the organization’s commitment to cutting-edge training and development.

“Since 1997, we have provided our customers with the tools to create safe, sustainable, and productive environments,” said Marjorie Del Toro, President/CEO. “This partnership with ABC San Diego will provide its members with training and benefits that surpass industry standards so that ABC San Diego can continue its tradition of excellence.”

ehs International, Inc. (ehsInc) has been a trailblazer in the fields of environmental and occupational health and safety since 1997. Their mission is to create a safe, sustainable, and productive environment for their customers and their employees. With a strong focus on cost reduction and risk mitigation, ehsInc employs experienced staff and tested processes to deliver services across the United States.

“We are excited to partner with ehsInc to provide our members with training that will raise safety standards, drive innovation in safety training, and create a safer working environment for professionals in our industry,” said ABC San Diego President Shandon Harbour. “We can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on our members and on the construction industry throughout California.”