Association of Gynaecological Robotic Surgeons of India, to host the prestigious national conference on robotic gynaecological surgery, RoboGynIndia 2023!

Hyderabad, August 12, 2023: Association of Gynaecological Robotic Surgeons of India (AGRS) in association with the Intuitive Surgical for International Conference on Robotic Gynaecological Surgery; is hosting a two-day national conference on robotic gynaecological surgery, RoboGynIndia 2023, on 12th and 13th August 2023 at the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli. The Conference will familiarize doctors from across India with the clinical application of the latest techniques in treating gynecological disorders. The Association of Gynecological Robotic Surgeons (AGRS) is a first-of-its-kind association in India to train and make gynecologists proficient in performing advanced robotic surgeries.

The conference will be inaugurated by Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group; Chair, G20 EMPOWER and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, I&C, IT, E&C, Government of Telangana, on Saturday at the Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Gachibowli. The conference is a unique opportunity for delegates to interact with eminent international and Indian faculties and gain insights to make this technology clinically relevant to their practice.

While addressing the media, Dr Rooma Sinha, the organizing chairperson of RoboGynIndia and the Founder President of AGRS, said, “Robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) is an advanced minimally access surgery by using Robotics. It offers numerous benefits for both surgeons and patients, transforming the landscape of surgical care. With the precision and dexterity of robotic systems, gynecologists can achieve superior outcomes, reduced complications, and shorter recovery times for patients. One of the common surgeries for women, the hysterectomy is done through a small hole or laparoscopic surgery, but still, several women have to undergo open surgery for hysterectomy because sometimes laparoscopic hysterectomy is difficult, therefore came the robotic machine. The advantage of Robotic surgery is the way the surgeon sees, if we don’t see well, we can’t operate well. Laparoscopy offered a 2D vision, but our body is 3D, therefore we missed out in depth and perception. Robotic technology offers 3D vision and perception, that is important. As a surgeon, we have better control of the surgical field through robotic surgery, which gives better outcomes. Also, robotic technology affords the movement of instruments akin to hand movement, which enables us to maneuver the instruments better and enables more efficient and precise outcomes.

However, we are not able to reach this facility to women across the country due to various reasons. One of them is the lack of enough trained Robotic-assisted gynecological surgeons in India. Through the association, we are trying to close the gap by introducing RAS to more surgeons. The primary aim of this association is to train and mentor many more gynaecologists, so that they can use this technology and give benefits to women everywhere in the country. The foremost objective of this initiative is to create a pathway toward achieving enhanced clinical outcomes for women. Together with Society of European Robotic Gynaecological Surgeons (SERGS), the Association of Gynaecological Robotic Surgeons of India AGRS, is introducing for the first time in India an INDO- EUROPEAN Diploma in Gynaecological Robotic Surgery, says Dr Rooma Sinha.

By harnessing the exceptional capabilities of RAS systems Gynaecologists can now provide minimal access benefits to all women in complex surgical interventions, reducing the need for OPEN SURGERY, which were enabling to save lives but post-surgery life was bad with pain, recovering time spreading from 6 to 8 weeks, lot of blood loss.” Focused on fostering the advancement and growth of robotic-assisted surgery in India, this conference is aspiring to establish a cohesive community of like-minded gynaecologists, building meaningful networks that offer mutual benefits to all participants, says Dr. Rooma Sinha.

While addressing the media, Dr Joe Ng, National University of Singapore; said, one of the topics we are discussing at the conference is the issue of cost and it is the first and foremost issue in every patient’s mind. With the evolution of robotic surgery, the cost of robotic surgery will drop drastically. Today, hospitals consider Robotic surgery as a premium service, therefore, it is expensive, but once the hospital realizes robotic surgery is an efficient tool to perform more surgeries, it provides surgical service more efficiently and can do more surgeries in a day, than in terms of cost and billing the hospitals will be more rational. Actually, the hospital bill size of robotic surgery works out lower than the open surgery, because of hospital stay, medications needed, blood transfusion, and lot of other factors. The idea of robotic surgery being expensive is a misconception and there is a need to for a change in the mindset.

Dr Tony Chalhoub, UK; said, “Gynaecological surgery is going through a revolution worldwide, with the help of RAS technology offering unparalleled precision and improved patient outcomes. As we witness the remarkable growth of RAS adoption in various regions globally, it is essential for India to embrace this transformative technology to address the increasing demand for advanced gynaecological care. By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing through initiatives like RoboGynIndia2023, we aim to empower Indian surgeons with the expertise and skills needed to leverage robotic-assisted surgery effectively. Embracing RAS will not only elevate the standards of gynaecological care in India but also pave the way for a future where women across the country can access minimally invasive solutions for their healthcare needs. I appreciate AGRS for taking such a novel initiative.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mandeep Singh Kumar – Vice President & Country GM, Intuitive India said, “India’s Healthcare system is experiencing rapid advancement through an upsurge in the adoption of new-age health technologies. This includes the increase in the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery for specific therapy areas, a key one being gynaecology. Surgeons are increasingly adopting robotic-assisted surgery and the daVinci system to offer better outcomes due to its improved precision, superior visualization, higher flexibility, and precision control. However, there is a clear need for further adoption to serve the needs of a larger population. To help bridge this gap, we are excited to collaborate with AGRS for this extensive knowledge-sharing experience. We are confident that this initiative will play a significant role in supporting the growth of robotic surgeons in the country, which in turn, will allow them to offer better outcomes to the patients.”

Spread across two days, the conference will have curated and comprehensive master class sessions focusing on robotic gynaecological procedures. Esteemed gynaecological experts, which include four international faculty members who are physically present and two joining the meeting on Zoom, will share their knowledge on the topics such as ‘Complex hysterectomy in benign gynaecology’, ‘Robotic hysterectomy for endometrial cancer’, ‘Robotic excision techniques in endometriosis’, and ‘New frontiers in gynaecology oncology with robotics’. On the second day of the conference, a diverse array of subjects will be covered, encompassing topics such as establishing successful robotic units, exploring emerging technologies, showcasing videos by master surgeons. Additionally, attendees can participate in insightful panel discussions.

Dr Rama Joshi, Vice President, AGRS, Principal Director & HOD, Gynae Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute; said, “Robotic-assisted surgery has emerged as a game-changer in gynecological surgery in India, revolutionizing the way complex procedures are performed. To keep our focus aligned on providing the best outcomes to patients, we must enhance the adoption of newer technologies and liberate women from conventional OPEN surgeries. With resources like robotic-assisted surgery in today’s world, minimal access surgery should be made available to all. Our aim is to open doors to the possibility of a sophisticated solution and help surgeons across the country understand the immense potential of robotic-assisted surgery in treating gynaecological conditions.”

Dr Yogesh Kulkarni, Treasurer, AGRS; said, we should not consider robotic surgery as a competition to laparoscopic surgery, it should be seen as an evolution of technology. The problems faced by the surgeon through conventional laparoscopic surgery is being overcome through robotic surgery. Surgery as a specialty can evolve only by reducing the collateral damage to the patient, though the job is the same. Robotic surgery is most friendly for the patient and the surgeon as of now.

The conference boasts a lineup of distinguished international faculty, including Dr. Arnold Advincula, USA; Dr. Jeong-Yeol Park; Dr. Tony Chalhoub, UK and Dr. Joseph Ng, Singapore, who will share their expertise and insights on the topic with participants. Furthermore, the conference will also host interactive simulation workshops aim of offering training and skill development opportunities to more than 150 participants including budding surgeons. This is the second edition of RoboGynIndia, further seeing the participation of more than 100 gynaecological surgeons from across the country in the inaugural edition last year. The organizing committee is planning to conduct this conference in the coming years as well.