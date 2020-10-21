Assured Rewards of Rs 51,000 for e-filing with ClearTax

ClearTax, India’s leading fintech company which helps individuals and organisations with tax, compliance and investments, is offering assured rewards worth Rs 51,000 on filing income tax returns (ITR) within the due date of 31st of October. The company has partnered with various brands to make ITR filing rewarding.

On successfully filing your income tax return with ClearTax, you will unbox assured rewards worth Rs 51,000 across 26 brands and 44 offers. This includes Samsung, Titan Encircle points, coupons on Swiggy and Zomato, Flipkart, JBL, discount on select brands on Myntra, free subscription to Gaana Plus and many more.

ClearTax’s tax filing software can read any Form 16 and automatically populate the required information for filing ITR. The software can also read multiple Form 16 if the filer has changed jobs during the year. Further, ClearTax’s software can parse stock and mutual fund statements from all major companies such as Karvy, CAMS and Zerodha and populate all the fields required for reporting capital gains.

Taxpayers who have earned long-term capital gains by selling listed equity shares and units of mutual funds are required to disclose the same while filing their ITR under Schedule 112A. The following are some of the details to be disclosed under this schedule; ISIN, name, number, sale and purchase price. These details will be auto-parsed by ClearTax’s tax-filing software on uploading the statement and tax payable on capital gains will be auto-calculated.

Nikhil Ragurajan, a software engineer working for a leading MNC, said “I am extremely happy that I could file ITR on my own at ClearTax. Their tax-filing software is very simple to use. I just had to upload my Form 16, and the software read it to auto-populate all the required details.I finished my filing in a very short time, and that too for free. I also got a coupon usable on Flipkart Flights. I was about to book a flight to go home for Diwali, and this coupon has delighted me”.

Tax filing has never been so rewarding according to Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax. “We want to celebrate and reward taxpayers who do their compliance timely, there couldn’t be a better time to thank them for contributing to the economy” said Gupta.