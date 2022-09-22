Aster Hospitals Bangalore launches ‘Aster International Institute of Oncology’

Bangalore, September 22, 2022: Aster Hospitals Bangalore, a unit of Aster DM Healthcare has launched an institute of oncology under the banner – of Aster International Institute of Oncology (AIIO). This newly launched institute will be the center of excellence in the treatment of all cancers under a single roof. The state-of-the-art institute was launched by Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare in the presence of Prof. Dr. Somashekhar S P, Chairman of Medical Advisory Board and Global Director of Aster International Institute of Oncology, Aster DM Healthcare – India & GCC and Dr. Nitish Shetty, Regional Director, Karnataka & Maharashtra, Aster DM Healthcare.

AIO will provide comprehensive cancer care services to all, which includes Surgical Oncology, Ortho Onco, Gynec Onco, Uro-once, Robotics, SLNB, HIPEC, PIPAC, Breast Oncoplasty, Intraoperative Radiotherapy, Microvascular Advanced Plastic Surgery, Lymphoedema Clinic, Medical Oncology, Haematology, Haemato-Oncology, Stem Cell and Bone Marrow, Nuclear Medicine, Nuclear Medicine Therapy center, Oncopathology, Oncogenetics, Pain and Palliative, Hospice Care, Intervention Radiology, Intervention GI, Pulmonology, Nephro, Cardiac, ICU.

Commenting on the need to establish a comprehensive cancer care institute in India, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, and Managing Director, of Aster DM Healthcare, said “Cancer is emerging as major public health problem in India. On average, more than 1,300 Indians succumb to the dreadful disease every day. There is a need for specialized infrastructure and expertise in the treatment of cancer. Keeping this in mind, we have launched Aster International Institute of Oncology, which will be spearheaded by Prof. Dr. Somashekhar S P. It is a center of excellence for Cancer Care and Robotic Surgery, offering the entire range of oncology-related services, backed by an experienced team of doctors, cutting-edge technologies, and the latest innovations in cancer care.”

Speaking on the launch, Prof. Dr. Somashekhar S P, Chairman of Medical Advisory Board and Global Director of Aster International Institute of Oncology, Aster DM Healthcare, India & GCC, said, “The idea is to establish AIIO as the number one cancer care institute in India, and soon to be in the top 5 globally. All centers will have robots, hi-tech dedicated machines, intra-operative radiotherapy, and state-of-the-art medical equipment. We are also partnering with top universities in the world for research and development purposes. We are establishing training and fellowship programs in affiliation with Rajiv Gandhi University or any recognized university and offering the DrNB Oncology program. AI will be the exclusive research wing and for clinical trials.”

“Based on the cancer registry data, it is estimated that there will be about 8,00,000 new cancer cases in India every year. At any given point, there is likely to be 3 times this load, about 2,40,000 cases. There is an urgent need for the utilization of advanced imaging diagnostics, which detect earlier stages of cancer and/or more indolent forms of cancer. With an aim to address this, we are launching the Aster International Institute of Oncology. The launch will be in a phased manner. Firstly, we are concentrating on Bangalore, which will cover the whole of Karnataka soon, then Kerala, and later spread out all over India. All centers will be integrated together and will follow the same protocol in the treatment of cancer”, said, Dr. Nitish Shetty, Regional Director – Karnataka & Maharashtra, Aster DM Healthcare.

Concluding the event, Mr. S Ramesh Kumar, CEO – Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said “We are happy to launch this new oncology institute which is on par with international standards. It will be a great benefit for patients in Bangalore and across the state. We need more institutions like ours to be able to reach out to a maximum number of patients.”