Aster Labs to provide Covid-19 RT-PCR test reports with QR codes to citizens travelling to Dubai

Bangalore: Aster Labs, the diagnostics arm of Aster DM Healthcare, a leading healthcare service provider in the country, has announced the launch of QR codes in all its covid-19 reports to aid authorities in scanning and verifying the reports online. This announcement has been made keeping in line with the new guidelines released by Dubai’s Health Authority that mandates travellers entering Dubai to have QR codes on their covid-19 reports. This will further help the authorities in efficient covid-19 testing and reporting. Along with QR codes, the reports provided by Aster labs will also share information on the date, time of sample collection, sample reporting and will enable access to the original test report stored in the company’s secure LIMS server.

Mr. K.R. Jayaprakash, Chief Operating Officer, Aster Labs, said: “We are happy to comply with the new QR code guidelines released by Dubai’s Health Authority. These guidelines will not only promote quality testing and reporting of Covid results but will also ensure the authenticity of the report of the passengers travelling from Bangalore to Dubai. All the passengers travelling via Bangalore will be able to take these tests and will be provided with QR-coded test reports. With our digitally enabled workflow, we have been able to meet these new guidelines with Zero downtime and are ready to provide all the necessary assistance to the consumers travelling to Dubai.”

“At Aster Labs we have capacity & capability to do Covid 19 RT PCR Testing on a large scale. Samples for these tests will be collected via home collection service and will be processed at our Reference Lab situated in Queens Rd.” he further added.