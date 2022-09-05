Aster opens its 200th Aster Pharmacy in India

New Delhi, September 5, 2022: Aster Pharmacy branded retail pharmacies operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited has opened its 200th Aster Pharmacy in India and 58th in Kerala. Aster Pharmacy which is in a rapid expansion mode recently launched its 200th Aster Pharmacy in Trivandrum, Kerala

Inaugurating the latest Aster Pharmacy outlet, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India. In our endeavor to bring omnichannel healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of people, we are adding more pharmacies to our network of hospitals, labs, clinics, and online consultation platforms. It is indeed a proud moment for us as we launch our 200th Aster Pharmacy in India at Trivandrum and extend this initiative to more and more places to provide quality healthcare at affordable cost.”

Mr. Rama Krishna D. CEO, Aster Pharmacy said, “We have been consistently witnessing a rising demand from different cities across India where people always look for trustable brands offering reasonably priced, easily available pharmaceutical goods. At Aster Pharmacy, our intent is to increase the efficiency of the supply chain and offer our customers effortless services through our growing ventures.”

The 200th Aster Pharmacy has come up in just 18 months, in fact, the last 100 Aster Pharmacies have come up in just 8 months, making it one of the fastest growing pharmacy chains in India. Aster Pharmacy currently operates in Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana and would be looking at other states in the coming years to solidify its pharmacy presence in the country.