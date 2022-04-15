ASTERRA Leaders to Attend GEOINT

CEO and CTO to Share How Award-Winning Tech is Used in a Mission with a Greater Purpose

San Diego, April 14, 2022 – ASTERRA will have a strong presence at the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation Symposium later this month, including the attendance of their CEO and CTO, as they share the full spectrum of applications for their award-winning technology.

This is ASTERRA’s first time exhibiting at GEOINT. Since 2017, ASTERRA has helped governments at the city, county, state, and federal levels understand and embrace innovative technologies to monitor infrastructure. They succeed by consistently demonstrating the significant financial, resource management, and environmental benefits. ASTERRA works with partners whose technology, mission, and values complement their own, and at GEOINT, they will be actively seeking new partners to provide total customer solutions.

“GEOINT is the premier U.S. event for space data,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “We are looking forward to meeting key industry leaders, sharing our technology as it applies to the EO downstream market, and collaborating with partners to provide a direct solution for many of the Earth’s challenges.”

ASTERRA is the single largest purchaser of data from the JAXA ALOS-2 satellite and both SAOCOM-1A and SAOCOM-1B satellites. ASTERRA’s solutions can simultaneously analyze up to 1,300 sq miles of underground soil moisture conditions. The technology is innovative in how it provides intelligence on areas of concern and potential failure locations, mitigating damage and improving safety.

ASTERRA’s MasterPlan, Recover, and EarthWorks products use polarimetric synthetic aperture radar (PolSAR) from space-based satellites to observe soil moisture content beneath the surface on Earth. After processing the PolSAR with ASTERRA-patented analytics, it provides insights measuring relative soil moisture content. This technology is used in a growing number of applications, including identifying water leaks below the surface and maintaining infrastructure, including transportation, mines, and dams.

GEOINT will be held from April 24 through April 27, 2022, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado. At the conference, Perets will be joined by ASTERRA founder and Chief Technology Officer, Lauren Guy and other senior team members. They will meet with visitors, clients, and partners at booth number 537.