Astral Adhesives celebrates 25 years of Bondtite by launching its first brand campaign on this Republic Day

x

Ahmedabad, 25th January 2022: Astral Adhesives, part of Astral Limited and India’s leading adhesives manufacturer launched a nationwide campaign for its epoxy adhesive brand – Bondtite. Celebrating 25 years of Bondtite, TVC highlights the efficacy of the product and its wide application across the nation that binds varied states into one. This is conceptualized in sync with republic day which unifies India.

The TVC narrates the bonding between two diverse regions and specific materials that signifies the essence of unifying the country as a whole. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India’s different materials are bonded with Bondtite with proven efficacy and application. On the occasion of India’s republic day and completing 25 strong years of Bondtite, the campaign synergises between the emotions of unifying the nation into one. The TVC delivers glimpses of India’s diverse culture and uniqueness thereby bonding different parts of India alike different products; Metal to Glass, Granite to Marble, Wood to metal and thereon.

Commenting on the launch of TVC, Mr. Sandeep Engineer, MD of the company said, “In celebration of Bondtite’s 25th anniversary, we are delighted to present the campaign around Bondtite which is synonymous to strength, quality, and trust. The launch of this campaign during Republic Day enhances its significance, since it features the diversity of bonds. With this campaign we aim to aid visibility while adding more value to our brand and boost Astral Adhesives business in the market.” x

Bondtite has the widest range of epoxy adhesives in India and leads the epoxy adhesives market due to its product and quality competitiveness. With the recent launch of Bondtite PRO, Astral Adhesives is raising the bar many notches upward.

The TVC is conceptualized by The Womb in co-operation with the Astral Adhesives team.