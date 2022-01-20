AstraZeneca appoints Ram Mudaliar as the India Lead of its Clinical Data & Insights (CDI) Division

Mumbai: AstraZeneca India Private Limited, the services arm of AstraZeneca, a leading science-led biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Ram Mudaliar as the India lead of their Clinical Data & Insights (CDI) division. Prior to his appointment as the CDI India Lead, Ram worked with AstraZeneca Canada, managing delivery of the Lung portfolio and leading Oncology data management teams in the North American region and in Europe. He has also worked as Interim Global Head of Oncology in Data Management for a brief period.

The Clinical Data & Insights (CDI) division in Bengaluru, is a critical advancement to support a growing global portfolio and build on internal data expertise. Ram’s appointment follows the launch of the CDI India division in October 2021.

As CDI India Lead, Ram will be responsible for establishing and expanding the CDI footprint in India, liaising with CDI global and local leaders to develop and implement strategic decisions for the India site. He is also responsible for ensuring the local planning and coordination relating to facilities and enabling support for the India team, connecting with Facilities Management, Human Resources, IT, Compliance, R&D Site Leadership and other functions as required.

Commenting on the appointment of Ram Mudaliar, Siva Padmanabhan, Managing Director, AstraZeneca India Private Limited, said, "Clinical Data & Insights play a very important role in gaining visibility into patient journey and providing actionable insights. The launch of Clinical Data & Insights team in Bengaluru, India, is a critical advancement to support a growing global portfolio, and build on internal data expertise. Ram's depth of experience in data management, leadership, strategic insights and broad-based expertise will be an accelerator to the growth of the AstraZeneca's Clinical Data & Insights Division in India".

AstraZeneca CDI’s current footprint includes over 400 employees, and approximately 700 data management professionals in vendor partnerships across six countries. They are now embedding data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) across R&D centres to enable their data teams to push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines.

On his appointment, Ram Mudaliar, CDI India Lead, AstraZeneca, said, “The way in which we manage data is evolving, and the CDI division in India will prepare AstraZeneca for managing clinical data at exponential volume, scale and complexity. The team will support translating the huge volume of clinical information into meaningful insights for the organisation, further strengthening our ability to solve complex business problems and serve patients with an innvovative data-driven approach. I am excited to be a part of this journey with AstraZeneca, establishing an effective workforce & innovation centre to handle all data-related aspects of clinical trials with a lean mindset”.

Ram holds a master’s degree in Biotechnology from Mumbai University in India. Ram’s passion has always been about data and insights, and is particularly fascinated by the posssibilities it brings in enabling patient centric solutions. Ram is invested in creating high performing teams that are collaborative, diverse and inclusive. Prior to joining AstraZeneca, he has worked with Cognizant Technology Solutions where he was responsible for Clinical Data Management, Statistical Programming, Analysis and Medical Writing. Ram has been with AstraZeneca for over 5 years and has served various roles across countries and continents under the Clinical Data Management domain.