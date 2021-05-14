Astute Outsourcing Services Pvt. Ltd. collaborates with Healthy Environments to launch the Safe Space Management program

New Delhi:Astute Outsourcing Services Pvt. Ltd. (AOSPL), one of India’s most well-renowned service outsourcing organizations has recently entered into a joint venture with the Australian organization Healthy Environments to launch SAFE SPACE MANAGEMENT, a comprehensive biological defense system against infections and pathogens.

The program has been launched under AOSPL’s E-Commerce Division. During this pandemic, in a short span of 10 months, Astute Care has developed an exquisite suite of services and solutions that cater to all customers’ needs efficiently, economically and effectively. The organization has also launched an app under the name “Astute Care” to make it easier for their potential customers to avail themselves of their services.

Astute Care is an ISO-certified on-demand concierge service. This business division focuses on providing services that cater to residential as well as commercial needs. It provides a plethora of hygiene and sanitization services including:

• Sanitization

• Deep Cleaning

• Car Dry Cleaning

• Car Sanitization

• Upholstery Cleaning

• Pest Control

• Post Renovation/ Construction Cleaning

• Pre-Housewarming Cleaning

• Pre/Post Tenancy Cleaning

• Pre/Post-Event Cleaning

• Society Common Area Cleaning (RWA/ Townships)

• Kitchen Cleaning

• Bathroom Cleaning

• Clean Solar Solutions

• Water Tank Cleaning

Under the SAFE SPACE MANAGEMENT program, all the cleaning and sanitization activities are carried out using a revolutionary new disinfectant – BioProtect. It is a unique film-forming disinfectant that kills pathogens on contact and creates an antimicrobial barrier that stays active for 28 daysand with residual activity up to 90 days, preventing the transmission of germs. The tried-and-tested disinfectant has proven itself effective against SARS-CoV-2 (Coronavirus) and kills 99.9% of harmful germs. It is a non-toxic, eco-friendly disinfectant, free from chemicals like bleach and chlorine. It is also non-corrosive, non-flammable, and inhibits the growth of mold and mildew.

However, when it comes to creating a “safe space”, cleaning and sanitization is only half the work; the other half is testing. It is why Astute Care conducts ATP testing post-cleaning. ATP or Adenosine Tri-Phosphate is the energy molecule found in all organic material, especially bacteria. ATP is an objective measurement of surface cleanliness that provides on-the-spot feedback on cleaning effectiveness. The test delivers quantitative results within 15 seconds and allows the service professionals to take immediate corrective action.

ArvindVerma, Vice President – Marketing, RedTape Shoes, a beneficiary of the Safe Space Management Program said, “Once the lockdown was lifted, we contacted Astute Care for sanitizing our offices and we were very pleased with the quality of service that they offered. They were thorough professionals – they came on time, coordinated with our schedule, and answered all our queries. We couldn’t have asked for a better customer experience. I would recommend them to all my peers.”

Customer satisfaction is something that AOSPL always emphasizes, and they’re constantly innovating new strategies to make the process as convenient for customers as possible, which is perhaps the reason for their high customer retention rate of over 40%. The organization has also launched an app under the name “Astute Care” to make it easy for people to avail themselves of their services.

Also, unlike aggregators who have no control over the service quality and personnel, Astute Care has its fleet of service professionals. The organization predominantly recruits its potential employees from the underprivileged sections. These candidates are then trained and certified at the Astute Learning and Training Academy (ALTA). Once they complete their training, they become a part of the elite team of Astute service professionals. This way, the organization not only ensures the highest quality standards and 100% workmanship guarantee but also generates employment opportunities in the process.

“Our Safe Space Management initiative is all about introducing world-leading Products and Processes in the hygiene service industry to create safer and healthier spaces. It is why we have conducted thorough R&D to come up with a disinfectant that is not only effective against germs – especially Covid-19 – but is also safe and eco-friendly. The growth trajectory of the hygiene industry has risen sharply since the pandemic hit our shores as people have become more conscious about the hygiene of the places they dwell in,” said Capt. Shaji Kumar, Chairman, Astute Outsourcing Services Pvt. Ltd.

“Compared to the other developed countries of the world, our per capita consumption of hygiene products is quite low. It should be somewhere near $1 to $1.2 but it is 20 cents. Hence, our focus is to spread awareness regarding the importance of hygiene in people’s day-to-day lives to create safer living environments and contribute to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. We’re on the leading edge of innovation in the hygiene industry, and in the coming 5 years, we plan to establish a strong pan-India presence with an estimated 200% jump in the revenue,” he further added.