ASUS announces game-changing VivoBook 14 & 15

Tech giant ASUS today announced two new additions to the VivoBook family: the 14-inch VivoBook 14 (X412) and the 15.6-inch VivoBook 15 (X512). The brand has furthermore launched X412 in partnership with Flipkart. To the same end, ASUS unveiled the Vivobook series together with Adarsh Menon, Vice President, Electronics, Private label and Furniture at Flipkart.

Commenting on the new launches, Arnold Su, Head of consumer notebooks and ROG business, ASUS India, said, “We are glad to introduce the new additions to VivoBook. Both X412 and X512 deliver on the brand’s promise of high performance and easy portability, crafted with perfection for today’s young and eclectic users that are always on the move and prefer finer pursuits in life. This launch also marks another run of successful collaboration with Flipkart and we are extremely proud to be associated with India’s leading online platform. We are affirmative that our users would appreciate the new offerings and look forward to an affirmative response.”

While Adarsh K Menon, Vice President Electronics, Private Labels and Furniture at Flipkart , said,”At Flipkart, we constantly endeavor to offer our customers best-in-class products, with the latest features at great prices. We are delighted to partner with ASUS and offer our customers their range of durable, lightweight and colorful notebooks. ASUS has been a key player driving the growth of the laptop category on Flipkart and we work in close association with them to develop these India-focused products. We are confident that Vivobook 14 & 15 will resonate well with our customers, who are looking at the best technology at affordable price points.”

Express yourself with beautiful hues

VivoBook 14 and 15 are available in four gorgeous colors. There are classics such as Transparent Silver and Slate Grey, as well as iridescent Peacock Blue, which changes color tone depending on how light strikes the laptop surface. There’s also the eye-catching Coral Crush with a bright matte finish and users can pick one to best express their personalities.

Immersive viewing experience &Tru2Life Video Technology

Offering an unmatched immersive experience, both VivoBook 14 and 15 feature frameless four-sided NanoEdge displays with at least an 87% and 88% screen-to-body ratio, respectively, for immersive viewing. The incredibly slim bezel allows a large display to fit into a smaller chassis, effectively reducing the laptop footprint for a more compact and portable machine. These laptops are powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor with up to NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 discrete graphics, promising unrivalled performance and easy multi-tasking.

The NanoEdge display gives VivoBook a smaller footprint that makes the laptop more portable without compromising the screen size. Furthermore, both the machines feature ASUS Tru2Life Video Technology, an advanced video-tuning system that renders the quality of high-end TVs, enhancing clarity, color, and contrast in video.

Powerful Intel Core CPU and dual-storage design

VivoBook 14 and 15 are powered up to an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics. They have dual-storage designs that can be specified with up to a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD.In addition, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) connections provide speeds of up to 867Mbps — 6X-faster than 802.11n — for seamless video-streaming, and smooth web-surfing. Both the variants also features Bluetooth® 4.2.

Innovative Keyboard & Touchpad

The new launches pack in ASUS ErgoLift hinge, the silky-smooth dual action that securely holds the display steady at any angle, while slightly elevating the keyboard by up to 2° for a natural and comfortable typing position. Featuring a one-piece construction with 1.4mm key travel (1.3mm for VivoBook 14) for comfortable keystrokes. The touchpad is with Windows gesture support – VivoBook has a large touchpad that’s smooth to touch. It supports Windows 10 touchpad gestures including multi-gesture input, making it easier to switch apps or screens, and supports handwriting recognition to input text or digital signatures. With VivoBook 14 and 15, users will also have a more secure fingerprint login via Windows Hello in a blink.

Designed with comfort in mind

Delivering the brand’s promise of high performing and portable machines, both VivoBook 14 and 15 have 19.5mm profiles, and weigh 1.5kg and 1.6kg respectively. For easy connectivity, the laptops feature a variety of ports including USB 3.1 Type-A, USB Type-C™ (USB-C™), HDMI output, an audio combo jack for headphones and microphones, and a microSD card reader. Ensuring optimum performance with adequate cooling of the machine, the laptops use a blower style design where the fan takes in the air and circulates it around the motherboard cooling CPU and GPU with ease. This is done with the help of air channels built into the chassis.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS VivoBook 14 will be available on Flipkart starting from 33,990 INR

ASUS VivoBook 15 will be available online and offline at a price range starting from 34,990 INR

Product Image :

VivobookX412 :- https://drive.google.com/open?id=1hSGelaDwZ8y7_OkCc6k-EiGpQd-h6NZe

VivobookX512 :- https://drive.google.com/open?id=1BHsKQEiJLosFaww7gVnemmaLKfxGuhHO

Specifications:

VivoBook 14 (X412) CPU Intel® Core™ i7-8550U Ryzen R5-3500U Intel® Core™ i5-8265U Intel® Core™ i3-8145U Intel® Core™ i3-7020U Display size 14″ Display specs FHD (1920 x 1080) panel with 178-degree wide view angle FHD (1920 x 1080) Operating System Windows 10 Home Graphics Up to Discrete: NVIDIA® GeForce® MX 230 Integrated: Intel® UHD Graphics 620 Memory Up to 12GB DDR4 2400MHz (4GB on-board) Storage options HDD / SSD storage Up to 512GB NVMePCIe SSD 1TB 5400rpm HDD (select SKUs) Wireless Up to Wi-Fi 5 / Bluetooth® 4.2 (2*2) Camera HD Webcam Interface 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C™ 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A 1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack 1x HDMI1.4 1x micro SD card reader Audio 2 x high-quality stereo speakers with ASUS SonicMaster technology and surround effects Security Fingerprint reader Battery 37Whr 2-cell lithium-polymer battery Dimensions 322.4 x 212.7 x 19.5mm Weight 1.5kg