ASUS Announces New ZenBook 13/14/15 and Exclusive ZenBook Edition 30

ASUS today announced the latest ZenBook 13 (UX334), ZenBook 14 (UX434) and ZenBook 15 (UX534) laptops, which now feature the revolutionary ASUS ScreenPad™ 2.0. Also announced is the exclusive limited-edition ZenBook Edition 30 (UX334FL), a luxurious Pearl White model that has been specially designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ASUS, and which features a hand-crafted genuine Italian leather lid cover.

The new ScreenPad 2.0 is available on all the new ZenBook models. It upgrades the traditional laptop experience, adding an interactive secondary screen that enhances productivity for endless possibilities. Its intuitive new smartphone-like interface enables easy task management and allows the creation of seamless multitasking workflows.

All models in the series feature a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display, with up to a 95% screen-to-body ratio that gives them the world’s most compact footprint in their respective classes.

The combination of performance and mobility is a defining feature of the ZenBook series, and the new models feature a full complement of high-performance components including up to 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 quad-core CPUs, up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, ultrafast PCIe® SSDs and gigabit-class Wi-Fi 5.

The intelligent touchpad, evolved

Powered by the new ScreenXpert software, ScreenPad 2.0 now has a larger 5.65-inch touchscreen that offers many new features and benefits. This interactive secondary touchscreen enhances productivity, allowing for more efficient workflow. It includes a collection of handy ASUS utilities to boost productivity: Quick Key enables one-tap automation of complex keyboard sequences, Handwriting for natural text input, and Number Key for rapid data entry. The revised smartphone-like interface is more intuitive for improved ease of use. Third party developers can also use the ASUS API to optimize their software and user experiences for ScreenPad. The hardware is now also more energy efficient than its predecessor, allowing for 2.5X longer battery life when ScreenPad is in use.

The world’s most compact designs

The new ultralight and ultraportable ZenBook models boast the smallest footprints in their class1, a feat made possible by the frameless NanoEdge displays. These stunning 13.3-inch, 14-inch and 15.6-inch displays feature ultraslim bezels on all four sides, creating up to a 95% screen-to-body ratio that maximizes the screen area in the minimum physical space.

The result is simply breathtaking: the near-borderless visuals deliver a more immersive viewing experience with less visual distraction, making the ZenBook series the perfect choice for on-the-go creativity or entertainment.

Complementing the ultracompact design, the traditional ZenBook style and elegance is apparent at a glance: all models feature the iconic Zen-inspired spun-metal finish on the lid, and there’s a choice of prestigious Royal Blue anodized finishes, both enhanced with gold lid logos and a contrasting Rose Gold trim bar above the keyboard for an extra touch of luxury. The ASUS ErgoLift hinge design tilts the keyboard automatically for a comfortable typing experience, and also aids cooling.

Maximum performance

The new ZenBook series is built to deliver unbounded on-the-go performance, featuring up to the latest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor and a range of fast graphics options, including up to NVIDIA® GeForce MX250 discrete graphics on ZenBook 13, 14 and Edition 30. ZenBook 15 is equipped with high-performance NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650 GPU.

All models are equipped with PCIe® SSDs and up to 16GB of RAM, making ZenBook ideal for creating complex documents, mining data, retouching photos, editing videos, or simply taking a gaming break. The new ZenBook series lets users do more, and do it quicker.

Mobile professionals need to stay connected — at the fastest speed possible. All new ZenBook models feature gigabit-class Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) for ultrafast downloads and smooth streaming with greater range and more stable network connections than ever before. Additionally, the latest Bluetooth® 5.0 lets users access all the benefits of the latest low-power peripherals and accessories.

Designed for non-stop, on-the-go lifestyles, the new ZenBook series gives users the freedom to work all day on a single battery charge — up to an impressive 14 hours for ZenBook 13 and 14 , and an incredible 17 hours for ZenBook 154.

ZenBook Edition 30

The limited-edition ASUS ZenBook Edition 30 is a unique celebration of 30 years of ASUS innovation. It draws on the ASUS heritage but is designed with an eye on the future, and features the finest leather craftsmanship as a mark of our confidence. It’s an amazing laptop that is another milestone in our search for incredible.

Back in 2006, ASUS created the S6F Leather Collection, the world’s first laptop to incorporate genuine-leather panels. ZenBook Edition 30 brings a futuristic twist to that classic look, with a lid encased in luxurious Pearl White genuine Italian leather — hand-crafted and hand-stitched for perfect fit appearance — for a pure, bold style statement. The Rose Gold anodized diamond-cut edges and trim bar, accompanied by the exclusive 18-karat rose-gold-plated 30th anniversary logo on the lid, are eye-catching additions that give ZenBook Edition 30 a look of pure luxury.

ZenBook Edition 30 is exclusively equipped with a complete set of premium accessories, including a Pearl White mouse, a leather-look box and mouse pad, and a genuine-leather sleeve. It’s a very special collection for a very special laptop.

SPECIFICATIONS ASUS ZenBook 13 (UX334) Processor Intel® Core™ i7-8565U processor Intel® Core™ i5-8265U processor Display 13.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge display 178° wide-view technology 72% NTSC Four-sided frameless design, up to 95% S/B ratio Operating System Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250, 2GB GDDR5 VRAM Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics 620 Memory 8GB / 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard Storage 1TB PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSD or 512GB/256GB PCIe® 3.0 x2 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (dual-band gigabit-class 802.11ac) Bluetooth® 5.0 Cameras 3D IR HD camera Interfaces USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C™ USB Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10Gbps) USB 2.0 HDMI Micro SD reader Audio combo jack Touchpad ScreenPad 5.65” FHD+ (2160 x 1080) Super IPS display 178˚ wide-view technology Glass-covered for fingerprint and smudge resistance Precision touchpad (PTP) technology supports up to four-finger smart gestures Audio ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system, certified by Harman Kardon Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa[4] voice-recognition support Battery 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery Up to 14 hours battery life[5] AC Adapter 65W power adapter, plug type: ø4 (mm) (Output: 19V DC, 65W) (Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal) Dimensions 30.2 x 18.9 x 1.79cm Weight With standard display: 1.22kg

SPECIFICATIONS ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX434) Processor Intel® Core™ i7-8565U processor Intel® Core™ i5-8265U processor Display 14″ FHD (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge display, optional touchscreen 178° wide-view technology 72% NTSC Four-sided frameless design, up to 92% S/B ratio Operating System Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250, 2GB GDDR5 VRAM Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics 620 Memory 8GB / 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard Storage 1TB PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSD or 512GB/256GB PCIe® 3.0 x2 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (dual-band gigabit-class 802.11ac) Bluetooth® 5.0 Cameras 3D IR HD camera Interfaces USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C™ USB Gen 2 Type-A (Up to 10Gbps) USB 2.0 HDMI Micro SD reader Audio combo jack Touchpad ScreenPad 5.65” FHD+ (2160 x 1080) Super IPS display 178˚ wide-view technology Glass-covered for fingerprint and smudge resistance Precision touchpad (PTP) technology supports up to four-finger smart gestures Audio ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system, certified by Harman Kardon Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa4 voice-recognition support Battery 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery Up to 14 hours battery life4 AC Adapter 65W power adapter, plug type: ø4 (mm) (Output: 19V DC, 65W) (Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal) Dimensions 31.9 x 19.9 x 1.69cm Weight With standard display: 1.26kg

SPECIFICATIONS ASUS ZenBook 15 (UX534) Processor Intel® Core™ i7-8565U processor Intel® Core™ i5-8265U processor Display 15.6″ 4K UHD (3820 x 2160) NanoEdge display 15.6” FHD (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge display 178° wide-view technology 72% NTSC Four-sided frameless design, up to 92% S/B ratio Operating System Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Home Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Max-Q, 2GB/4GB GDDR5 VRAM Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics 620 Memory 8GB / 16GB 2400MHz DDR4 onboard Storage 1TB PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSD or 512GB/256GB PCIe® 3.0 x2 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (dual-band gigabit-class 802.11ac) Bluetooth® 5.0 Cameras 3D IR HD camera Interfaces USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C™ (display support) USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10Gbps) USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (up to 5Gbps) HDMI SD card readers Audio combo jack Audio ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa4 voice-recognition support Battery 71Wh 8-cell lithium-polymer battery Up to 17 hours battery life4 AC Adapter 120W power adapter, plug type: ø4 (mm) (Output: 19V DC, 120W) (Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal) Dimensions 35.4 x 22 x 1.89cm Weight With anti-glare display: 1.55kg With standard display: 1.65kg