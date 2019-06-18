ASUS claims the second spot by Laptop Mag; scored highest in innovation

Taiwan-based technology major, ASUS, has climbed to the second spot in the laptop brand category. The findings have been revealed in the Best & Worst Laptop Brands list for 2019 by the major technology publication, Laptop Mag. With a strong focus on innovation, the brand also fared the best in the innovation category, securing a perfect ’10 on 10′ score.

While ASUS climbed up two spots since last year, the brand has been praised by the Laptop Mag for several additional categories such as Design and Value & Selection. Furthermore, several of its distinguished features garnered praise from the magazine, especially ScreenPad, the world’s first intelligent touchpad, and ErgoLift, a unique hinge design that raises the laptop keyboard to provide better ergonomics and more comfortable typing.

One of the brand’s key offerings, ZenBook S13 (UX392) earned laurels by Laptop Mag as the world’s slimmest-bezel Ultrabook with a 97% screen-to-body ratio and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 discrete graphics, and ROG Mothership. The laptop is a successful desktop replacement that redefines the gaming laptop form factor with a standing design for increased airflow and a folding detachable keyboard that provides greater gaming flexibility and saves space.

The ranking, along with the appreciation, only cements the spirit of ‘ASUS In Search of Incredible’. ASUS is further committed to pursuing world-class design, innovation, and engineering to deliver the best experiences to customers.