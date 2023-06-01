ASUS Exhibits Compelling Innovations Across Product and Solutions Portfolios Along with Sustainability Achievements at Computex 2023

TAIPEI, Taiwan,1st June 2023: ASUS today announced its showcase of incredible innovations at Computex 2023, with new monitors, laptops, and exciting novelties, as well as incredible sustainability achievements. At the ASUS and Republic of Gamers (ROG) booths, ASUS will showcase a plethora of innovative products for visitors to explore and experience with exclusive hands-on testing. From consumer, business, and healthcare devices to gaming innovations, ASUS has everyone covered.

ASUS will also showcase its latest sustainability achievements towards achieving net zero emissions as well as how it integrates sustainable parameters within its product designs. Visitors will be able to learn more about the new ASUS Carbon Partner Services that enable customers to offset the carbon emissions associated with their ASUS products and contribute towards a more sustainable future.

Visitors can expect to see exciting laptops such as Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) and ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403), both featuring stunning OLED displays for vivid and lifelike visuals. Zenbook S 13 OLED — the world’s slimmest OLED laptop — is a sleek and stylish laptop built for carbon neutrality. ExpertBook B9 OLED is the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED business laptop, designed for business professionals who demand the best, with high-performance, long-lasting battery, and ultralight weight.

Lastly, visitors will be able to see a range of exciting novelties, including the ASUS BR1402F laptop, the world’s first 14-inch 2-in-1 rugged laptop for education. Other innovations at the ASUS booth include the new ASUS VU series monitors, designed for consumers who prioritize style, sustainability, and performance.

For gamers, ROG will be showcasing multiple gaming innovations, including gaming laptops, PC DIY components, gaming monitors, routers, and more. But the innovation doesn’t stop there, there is also ROG’s intelligent cooling technology and exciting the Nebula HDR display. Visitors will also be able to experience hands-on testing of the new ROG Ally gaming handheld, which takes portable gaming to a whole new level.

Visitors will be able to see first-hand the new ROG Matrix RTX™ 4090, the first liquid-cooled graphics card on the market with liquid metal cooling on the GPU die for extreme overclocking capabilities. Its sleek design and cutting-edge AIO thermal solution make it ideal for advanced PC DIY setups.

Also on view will be the new ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD monitor featuring a stunning 49-inch super-ultra-wide (5120 x 1440) QD-OLED screen with 1800R curvature, 144 Hz refresh, and 0.03 ms response time for competitive and immersive gaming. It also comes with an efficient custom heatsink as well as a graphene film placed behind the whole QD-OLED panel for better heat dissipation and to reduce the risk of burn-in.

ASUS ROG and NVIDIA® are also bringing the latest motion-blur reduction technology, G-SYNC ULMB 2, to the ROG Swift 360 Hz PG27AQN display through a firmware update. With over 1000 Hz of effective motion clarity, ULMB 2 provides enhanced motion blur reduction for competitive gamers offering full refresh rate backlight strobing, significantly higher brightness compared to the original ULMB, and zero crosstalk or double images. To do this, ULMB 2 uses a special technique named Vertical Dependent Overdrive to make sure the backlight only turns on when all the pixels are showing the right color.

The ASUS and ROG Computex 2023 booths are located at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, 4F, booth number M0510 (ASUS) and M0810 (ROG), and will be open from May 30 to June 2 from 9:30 am to 17:30pm.