ASUS India announces Disha Patani as new brand ambassador

ASUS, the Taiwanese leader in mobile technology, today announced the young rising star and online sensation, Disha Patani as the new brand ambassador for laptops and smartphones.

Commenting on the announcement, Arindam Saha, Head Marketing, ASUS India said, “We are so excited to have Disha as our new brand ambassador and welcome her into the ASUS family. Besides her incredible beauty, she stands for modernity, freshness, self-confidence, trendy, elegance and spontaneity. Everything that we convey through our wide product range. Besides, today we are catering to an audience that defines ambitious, forward-moving, non-stop pulse of India and Disha understands the pulse of this audience well. Her vibrant persona, pan-India appeal and her confident attitude makes her the perfect ambassador for our brand. We are confident that Disha’s popularity will further help complement and articulate the future direction of the brand ASUS.”

Speaking on the partnership, Disha Patani said, “I have known ASUS to be an iconic technology marvel, the world over and I am happy to be associated with a brand which is very young, trendy and enthusiastic, which reflects my personality. I look forward to being part of the ASUS family and its fascinating growth journey in India. ”

This year has seen ASUS India’s business grow from strength to strength. Through the year, the consumers have seen ASUS India brands engaging them through interesting digital marketing campaigns. Going forward, Disha shall be seen across ATL, BTL campaigns and also POSM.