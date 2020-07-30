ASUS launches innovative and Ultraportable Zenbooks & Vivobooks

Taiwanese tech PC giant, ASUS today announced 4 new additions to its innovative and stylish ZenBook and VivoBook family: the ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413). Strengthening its 15% market share in the Consumer Notebook segment, ASUS India is affirmative about this new line up powered by 10th Gen InteI® Core™ mobile processors.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said “Consumer laptop segment is undergoing a renaissance, especially in this current situation where technology is increasingly becoming even more interconnected. We take pride in bringing the latest innovation to our consumers with the new line up of Zenbook and Vivobook powered by Intel 10th Gen Processors. The unmatched portability combined with a power-packed performance will definitely set pulses racing high. We believe these new offerings are all set to win hearts across the country with their unique design and eclectic hues.”

Rahul Malhotra, Director – Retail, Intel India said, “Intel’s highly integrated 10th Gen InteI® Core™ mobile processors enable incredibly immersive entertainment on remarkably thin and light laptops. 10th Gen Intel Core processor-powered systems featuring Intel® Iris® Plus graphics take a huge leap forward in gaming, streaming and creativity, enabling a smooth and vivid experience on highly portable devices. The new line up of Zenbooks and Vivobooks powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors are examples of the power-packed innovation possible in mobile PC platforms today.”

ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/UX425): Timeless Beauty, Effortless Portability!

Presenting the world’s thinnest 13.3″ and 14″ laptops designed for ultimate portability thanks to the 4-sided NanoEdge display with 90% screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience and a compact all-metal 13.9 mm chassis that’s perhaps the sleekest that ever was.

At 1.07 and 1.13 kg, ZenBook 13 and 14, the laptops are the thinnest ever variants to feature such versatile connectivity with an unrivalled set of l I/O ports including the DualThunderbolt™ 3 USB-C®, USB Type A, MicroSD card reader, and HDMI.

Multitasking becomes simpler than ever before with productivity-boosting features, including an ergonomic design featuring NumberPad, edge-to-edge ergonomic keyboard with the precision-engineered ErgoLift hinge that improves typing comfort, cooling, and sound quality. Furthermore, it is equipped with an IR camera for password-free face login with Windows Hello.

Superior performance is guaranteed with the new ZenBook laptops, made possible with the latest up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor with up to 16 GB RAM. Breeze through your daily tasks smoothly with the faster, smoother, and more responsive performance, enhanced with up to 16 GB of high-speed RAM.

Elegant, charming, sophisticated, and gorgeous are just a few words you’d use to describe the ZenBook 13 and 14, which are available in a luxurious Lilac Mist and glossy Pine Grey hues with a classy spun-metal finish that elevates their looks.

VivoBookS S14/ Vivobook Ultra K14 (S433/K413): Dare To Be Different

At the intersection of power and personality, the VivoBookS S14 and Vivobook Ultra K14 and are designed for the vibrant youth that believes in breaking away from the norm. Push the boundaries with a three-sided NanoEdge display with ultra-narrow bezels that make for 85/84% screen-to-body ratio. At 1.4 kg light and as thin as 15.9 mm, the laptops simply slips into your backpack with its ultrathin profile and delightful portability.

Judge these books by their cover and you’ll be blown away with vibrant hues. The VivoBookS S14 is available in rich shades of Resolute Red, Gaia Green, Indie Black and Dreamy White. The VivoBook Ultra K14 offers Indie Black, Transparent Silver, and Hearty Gold shades so you can match your style. Go one step ahead in redefining the norms with a bold colour-blocked yellow enter key – unique, just like you.

The new VivoBookS S14 is powered by 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 discrete graphics, with up to 8 GB RAM, and a 512GB PCIe® SSD. This is bolstered by a long-lasting battery that goes to 60% in just 49 minutes. The Vivobook Ultra K14, on the other hand, is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel® i5 CPU with up to 8 GB RAM and 512 GB M.2 PCIe® SSD.

Comprehensive connectivity becomes seamless with these laptops that offer an I/O set replete with USB-C, HDMI, and SD card reader. The fingerprint sensor ensures that your private data remains confidential while you connect with the world. In addition to some solid features, the VivoBookS S14 comes with a set of unique stickers to add your signature style to your device.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

Model Name Starting Price Availability from 30th July onwards Zenbook 13 UX325 79,990 Amazon/Flipkart/Offline Channels Zenbook 14 UX425 79,990 Amazon/Flipkart/Offline Channels VivobookS S14 S433 67,990 Offline Channels/LFR Vivobook Ultra K14 K413 39,990 Amazon/Offline Channels

SPECIFICATIONS :

ASUS ZenBook 13/14 detailed specifications: ASUS ZenBook 13 UX325 ASUS ZenBook 14 UX425 CPU Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1 processor Display options 13.3” LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) IPS 300 nits panel, 100% sRGB 2.9 mm-thin bezel with 88% screen-to-body ratio 14” LED-backlit FHD (1920×1080) IPS

300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.5 mm-thin bezel with 90% screen-to-body ratio Operating system Windows 10 Home Pre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 Graphics Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Main memory Up to 16GB 3200MHz LPDDR4X onboard Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.0 Camera HD infrared (IR) webcam (supports Windows Hello) I/O ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C with full range (5V~20V) of charging 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A 1 x standard HDMI 2.0b 1 x MicroSD Reader Touchpad NumberPad 2.0 Audio Certified by Harman Kardon ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system with surround-sound; smart amplifier for maximum audio performance Array microphone with Cortana voice-recognition support Battery 67Wh lithium-polymer battery up to 22 hours battery life AC adapter 65W type C power adapter Output: 19V DC, 3.42A Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 304.2 x 203 x 13.9mm 319 x 208 x 13.9mm Weight Approx. from 1.07kg Approx. from 1.13kg