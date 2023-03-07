ASUS launches its 200th milestone store

India, 7th March 2023: Setting a new milestone in its India journey, ASUS India, Taiwanese tech giant today announced the launch of its 200th store in New Delhi. With the spread over 500 square feet, the exclusive store located in the electronic center of the city – Nehru Place, will provide customers an opportunity to have first-hand experience of the iconic innovations ranging across consumer PCs, gaming laptops, creator series, All-In-One desktops, and other accessories.

The exclusive ASUS store is the company’s concerted effort towards enhancing the overall purchase experience for consumers in India. Keeping in mind the importance attributed to the process of purchasing a laptop, ASUS endeavour is to provide customers with a rich and informative technology experience and to make the environment conducive to an educated and informed purchase decision.

The opening of the 200th store will enhance ASUS India’s retail presence and also places a renewed emphasis on the brand’s commitment to the Indian market, as it becomes increasingly accessible to a widening consumer base.

The combination of an aggressive market strategy, attractive pricing, a variety of products and rapid retail expansion, including in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, has resulted in a robust brand strategy. This strategy is fashioned such that it creates engagement, education and an experiential purchase for the customer.

Speaking about the milestone, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are elated to launch the 200th ASUS store in India, marking a major milestone as we continue our expansion and growth plans across India. Since the country is an important market for us, we are opening stores in high-traffic locations that are easily accessible to meet the diverse needs of all consumers. It is good to see our retail strategy achieving execution in a time frame that is shorter than that which is projected. It is indicative of the dedication that goes into all our efforts to serve customers not only with the best products but an enhanced brand experience. The in-store purchase experience is a crucial component in the endeavor to engage with our customers and to surround them with Incredible solutions. This year, we aim to add at least 20 stores every quarter and take the total number to 300 stores. To build deeper roads, we are not only targeting urban markets but also suburban markets in tier II and Tier III cities to establish multiple touchpoints. Moreover, suburbs often have a higher demand for convenience and accessibility, which our retail stores aim to provide.”

The 200th ASUS Exclusive launch is another milestone in a journey that has seen ASUS grow from 50 stores in 2020 to 200 stores in 2023. The new store will also have designated ROG gaming zones equipped with the latest technology tools required for esports, which e-sports enthusiasts and gamers can enjoy free of cost. The brand has existing 8 ROG exclusive outlets in the country.

With an unwavering commitment to achieving customer satisfaction, the brand is keen to open more brick-and-mortar touchpoints to create a more comprehensive experience for the customers. ASUS unveiled ASUS E-shop in 2021 and today also has a strong retail network with now 200 exclusive outlets across the country that caters to diverse consumer segments. ASUS also has around 1200 premium kiosks with ASUS in tier III and tier IV cities. Moreover, the brand has 6000 dealer shops in India that sell ASUS laptops. Apart from these, ASUS products are available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and our exclusive brand stores, ASUS and ROG, multi-brand retail outlets like – Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and authorized dealers.

Store Address: Eurotech Infosys, G2 Goverdhan House, 53-54 Nehru Place, New Delhi – 110019