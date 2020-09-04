ASUS marks a new beginning; announces foray into commercial PC category

Marking a new beginning in its brand journey, ASUS,a Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics and the fastest-growing consumer laptop brand in India, today announced its foraying into the commercial PC segment. As a highly backward integrated player in the PC industry with unmatched expertise in motherboards and high-tech Gaming PCs, this move comes as the next strategic step for the brand.

ASUS’s foray into the commercial PC segment comes at a time when companies across industries are encouraging their employees to work from home and they need robust working solutions. Catering to businesses of all sizes, including micro-businesses, SMBs and large enterprise customers, ASUS will provide comprehensive solutions to their respective technology needs. The brand will be launching products across all key segments covering Notebooks, Desktops, All in Ones and Mobile Workstations. It will also be closely working with Microsoft and Intel to introduce the product range with the latest processors. In addition to products, ASUS will also offer value-added services for enterprises such as Warranty Extension options, Accidental Damage Protection, Hard Disk Retention Service, and Priority Service.

Speaking on the development, Leon Yu – Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia, “India is the key focus country for Asus. With a high focus on Indian consumer needs and utilising our cutting edge backward integrated technology experience in Computing products, we have emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the Indian PC market. In the consumer PC segment, we have already achieved top 3 positions in the Indian market. We want to introduce the same amount of consumer centricity for Businesses in India by leveraging the experience to introduce a wide array of innovative, cutting-edge products tailored for enterprises and establish ASUS as the best-in-class technology solution provider for enterprise customers

The depth and breadth of our technology along with our best in class Service Solutions will help position Asus as the best choice for businesses of all sizes.

The strong foray in the Commercial PC Business is backed by a dedicated robust team and infrastructure setup at both Taiwan Headquater and Country Offices.

To drive our Commercial PC Business in India am happy to confirm that we have assigned the business head position for Commercial PC to Mr. Dinesh Sharma, who will now head both the Commercial PC and Mobile Business for Asus India

Dinesh joined ASUS India in 2016 and has played a key role in propelling the smartphone business of ASUS India. His rich industry knowledge combined with his strong business acumen makes him the perfect person to lead the commercial PC segment. Under the new role, Dinesh will continue to be responsible for the Smartphone category as well as head the Commercial PC category in India. I have every confidence in Dinesh and his strong team.”

Mr. Dinesh Sharma comes with two decades plus of extensive experience in Sales and Distribution, Brand Management, Product Management and Strategy. With over 15 years of experience in Mobile and Telecom, under his able guidance, ASUS went on to become one of the top five smartphone brands in the online market of India. ROG Phone series has become the No. 1 Gaming Flagship Phone series and among the top preferred flagship phones in India. Prior to joining ASUS, Dinesh had long stints at Vodafone India, Samsung India, Morphy Richards and Bajaj Electricals.

Speaking about his new role Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, “ASUS’ overwhelming growth over the last few years is a testimony to our Made for India, customer-centric effort. In the coming month, we will be sharing details of our holistic approach to Commercial PC market – encompassing robust Commercial PC product portfolio across product categories and segments, sales and service infrastructure and wide channel availability.

Our products, services and solutions have been customised to meet the needs of all Industry verticals and Industry Scales covering the entire range of customer segments.”

As a top global tech brand, ASUS has a legacy of being the No.1 motherboard brand in the world. It is also known for manufacturing the world’s best PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers. Passionate about technology and driven by innovation, the company is an experienced leading industry player, ranking No.1 in consumer notebook brand in the Asia Pacific and No.3 in worldwide sales. It was also the first global IT company in the world to achieve EU Ecolabel certification for laptops and achieved 72,477 similar labels globally. ASUS has also been named as the top 10 World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine in 2019 for its contribution to the computer industry. The company currently has more than 17,000 employees, including 5000 employees working in the R&D team.