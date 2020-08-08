ASUS ROG is all set to rule with the revolutionary ZEPHYRUS G14

Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) reinforces the vision to deliver an ultimate gaming experience by launching the ‘state of the art’ creation, Zephyrus G14 today. Asus ROG’s flagship product is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 4900HS processor with up to 8 cores and 16 threads offering power-packed performance. It comes with a customized intelligent cooling system, up to an RTX 2060 MaxQ GPU from NVIDIA and up to a UHD resolution, Pantone validated 100% sRGBcolor accurate display to captivate users. ASUS India also ramps up the AMD portfolio by adding ZenBook 14, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K15, VivoBook Ultra14/15, VivoBook Flip14 and Zephyrus G15 to it.

Commenting on the launch of the novel product, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said, “Zephyrus G14 is truly a breathtaking technological and design marvel from ASUS. Emphasizing on thin & light as our prime focus for the first time for a gaming laptop in 14-inch form factor with such powerful AMD Ryzen 4000 series HS processors will provide unrivalled performance to gamers and content creators. The new AMD Ryzen 4000 series HS processors are a great example of the solid collaboration between ASUS and AMD to take performance a notch higher and boost our audience with exceptional capabilities. We are also building our AMD portfolio with thin & light consumer notebooks with the objective to deliver intelligent edge solutions that enhance work and life experiences. We are confident that Zephyrus G14 and the remaining AMD range will be a raging hit with the Indian populace.”

“AMD and ASUS are driven by the common passion for gaming and bringing high-performance computing to everyone. We are excited to strengthen our relationship to the next level with the launch of ROG Zephyrus G14, featuring our new Ryzen™ 9 4900HS mobile processor, and the expansion of the Vivobook portfolio powered by our latest processors”, says Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – Sales, AMD India. “Our 7 nm process technology and Zen 2 core architecture feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads, making the G14 an extremely powerful machine for uninterrupted gaming, content creation and other demanding workloads.”

Zephyrus G14 Features:

Small in size, huge on impact:

The 17.9 mm thin and 1.6kg ultra-portableZephyrus G14 can be easily carried in laptop bags and backpacks. It’s highly finished Magnesium-Alloy keyboard frame with fingerprint-resistance in a distinctive dot matrix design is produced by a CNC milling process that puts 6,536 precise perforations in the exterior panel.

The all-new AniMe Matrix™ Display

While the team at ROG always strives to furnish the best in technology and performance, this time they have outdone themselves with the cutting edge anime Matrix™ technology that is available on select models. The monochrome palette and pixelated pattern give ita retro feel with surprising flexibility. The patented design is indeed a testimony to ASUS’s spirit of innovation.

Amazing graphics for hardcore gaming

The laptop series besides packing in on some astounding designs also feature realistic powerful graphics via the latest GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q augmented by ROG’s boost up to 1298 MHz at 65W. The NVIDIA Turing architecture accounts for the vivid and enthralling gameplay and streaming ability. The Zephyrus G14 is the first ROG laptop to feature an Ergo-Lift hinge that lifts the keyboard at a more comfortable angle for better typing experience.

The IPS-type panels with wide viewing angles that cover 100% of the sRGB range are framed by exceptionally thin bezels, creating an 85% screen-to-body ratio that makes these screens feel larger and more engrossing no matter what the user is creating, watching, or playing.

Keeping creators in mind who require color accurate displays, the Zephyrus range of products features Pantone validated colour calibrated displays. All display options are colour calibrated right out of the factory.

Features Galore

The revolutionary laptop also comes equipped with a plethora of awesome features such as fingerprint sensor for one-touch log-in with Windows Hello, window 10 Home, fast reliable wireless networking with Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, 14-inch thin-bezel display, dual display output, the Dolby Atmos™, an exceptional 4-cell 76WHr battery, Type-C charging by 65W adapter, and 180W AC adapter

Intelligent Cooling

ROG’sintelligent cooling solution can manage thermal output efficiently while also achieving the highest possible performance levels. It also focuses on optimizing the daily use of their gaming notebooks for performing intensive tasks. By maintaining a fine balance between different aspects of the device, the new generation of ROG device offers a significantly better user experience.

Specifications:ZenBook 14, VivoBook Ultra 14, VivoBook Ultra 15,VivoBook Flip 14 and VivoBook S14

ZenBook 14 is the world’s slimmest 14″ AMD laptop all-metal 14.3 mm-thin chassis that weighs as little as 1.13 kg. It will be available in piney grey colour powered by Ryzen 7 4700U CPU up to 16GB DDR4 RAMcoupled with512G PCIe x2 SSD. It also has FHD 1920*1080P screen and NanoEdge displays with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and supports up to 22 hr battery life.

Vivobook Ultra K15 (KM513), Vivobook Ultra 14 (M413), Vivobook Ultra 15 (M513) and the Vivobook Flip 14 (TM420) are powered with up to the latest AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor and backed by 8GB of DDR4 RAM coupled with up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD. The Convertible 2 in 1 Vivobook Flip 14 comes in the Bespoke Black colour and the Vivobook Ultra 14 &Vivobook Ultra 15 come in the Cobalt Blue / Bespoke Black / Dreamy White colours. Lastly, the Vivobook Ultra K15 will come in the Hearty Gold / Indie Black / Transparent Silver colour variants. Also, The Vivobook Ultra 15 or the M513 comes with a Hybrid storage option of 1TB HDD + 256G PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD. All variants come with the LED Backlit Full HD screen with a resolution of 1920*1080. The Vivobook Flip 14 being the Convertible 2-in-1 laptop and having the touchscreen display.

The VivoBook S S14 M433 breaks away from the tradition with unique designs. Measuring less than 16 mm and weighing merely 1.4 kg, the ultrathin and light laptop can slip into any messenger bag or backpack. The VivoBook S S14 comes with a three-sided Nano-Edge display: 5.7 mm bezel, 14″ LED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel, 14-inch screen size, and 85% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen7 4700U processor and comes with AMD Radeon graphics for efficient multitasking and gaming on the go. The laptop is also equipped with up to 8 GB DDR4 memory, storage option of 512 GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD (Upgradable up to 1 TB), long-lasting 50 Wh lithium-polymer battery, superfast Intel® WiFi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax) and an integrated fingerprint sensor with touchpad Trusted Platform Module.

Available in four distinctive colours; Gaia Green, Resolute Red, Dreamy White and Indie Black, the audio system on the new VivoBook S S14 has been carefully tuned by ASUS Golden Ear team experts and is certified by audio specialists Harman Kardon to ensure the very best sound for any kind of audio content.

Specifications: Zephyrus G15

Available in two variants in the same Black colour; GTX1660Ti Max-Q&RTX2060 Max-Q, backed by up to 16 GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD along with 15.6 Full HD display with 240 Hz refresh rate and 3msresponse time, and 76Wh battery.

Series Available channel from 6th Aug Starting price (INR) Zephyrus G14

with AniMe Matrix™ Amazon/Retail store/LFR 98,990 Zephyrus G14

without AniMe Matrix™ Amazon/Retail store/LFR 80,990 Zephyrus G15 Flipkart/Retail store 104,990 ZenBook 14 Amazon/Flipkart/Retail store 69,990 Vivobook S S14 Amazon/Flipkart/Retail store 59,990 Vivobook Ultra K15 Retail stores 54,990 Vivobook Ultra 14/15 M413(Flipkart)/M513(Amazon) 47,990 Vivobook Flip 14 Retail Stores / Amazon / Flipkart 49,990

SPECIFICATIONS – ZEPEHYRUS G14

Processor AMD Renoir R9-4900HS AMD Renoir R7-4800HS AMD Renoir R5-4600HS GPU GA401IV: NVIDIA RTX 2060 (Max-Q) GA401IU: NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti (Max-Q) GA401II: NVIDIAGTX 1650Ti GA401IH: NVIDIA GTX 1650 Operating system Windows 10 Home Microsoft office Home & Student 2019 (lifetime license) (Selected models) Display 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS-level panel, up to 120Hz, 100% sRGB, Pantone® Validated, AMD® FreeSync™ 14-inch WQHD (2560×1440) IPS-level panel, 60Hz, 100% sRGB, Pantone® Validated, AMD® Free Sync™ Audio 2x 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology 2x 0.7W tweeter, Array Microphone With Dolby Atmos technology Keyboard Backlit Chiclet Keyboard, N-key support, 1.7mm travel distance, 4 Hotkeys, Power key with Fingerprint Memory & Storage DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM up to 32GB M.2 NVMe PCIE 3.0 up to 1TB SSD Wireless Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.0 *Bluetooth version may vary as the OS upgrades Connectivity 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C™ with DisplayPort™ 1.4 and Power Delivery 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C™ 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1x HDMI 2.0b 1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack 1x Kensington Lock