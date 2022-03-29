ASUS strengthens pan India retail strategy with the launch of an Exclusive Store in Ghaziabad

India, March 2022: As a step towards strengthening brand’s retail footprint across the country, ASUS India, Taiwanese tech giant today announced the launchof anexclusive brand store in Ghaziabad. Located at Ambedkar Road, the new exclusive store isspread across 525 sq. ft.each, and will feature company’s entire gamut of laptops, desktops, monitors, and other accessories under one roof.

Talking about the expansion, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Uttar Pradesh being an important market for us, the inauguration of the new brand stores in Ghaziabadwill playa pivotal step towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with aunique experience of our latest innovation.With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpointsfor our users.”

The new outlets take the mark of the brand’s total retail stores to 18in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 4 premium AES are present in Ghaziabad. The storesfeature innovative demo zones to offer a premium experience and service to theconsumers. It is the first ROG store in the state and willcreate an interactive journey for the consumers by providing them with first-hand feel of some of the most advanced and brand’s latest gaming and lifestyle products, ranging acrossPCs, desktops, and a wide range of accessories.

Address of the retail store: Future IT Zone, Hans Plaza, Shop-2A, Ground, Ambedkar Rd, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh – 201001.