ASUS strengthens pan India retail strategy with the launch of an Exclusive Store in Mandi

March 2023:As a step towards strengthening the brand’s retail footprint across the country, ASUS India, a Taiwanese tech giant today announced the launch of an exclusive store in Mandi. The new exclusive store is spread across 300 sq. ft. and is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as VivoBook, ZenBook, Zenbook-Flip, and Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops. This is the brand’s first exclusive store located near the MC office.

Talking about the expansion, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Himachal Pradesh is an important market for us, and the inauguration of the new brand store in Mandi will play a pivotal step towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest innovation. With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpoints for our users.”

Address of the retail stores: PATHANIA INFOTECH SYSTEMS, NEAR MC OFFICE, NER CHOWNK, TEHSIL- BALH, DISTT- MANDI, HIMACHAL PRADESH, PIN CODE 175008

The store will feature innovative demo zones to offer a premium experience and service to consumers. They will create an interactive journey for the consumers by providing them with a first-hand feel of some of the most advanced brand’s latest gaming and lifestyle products, ranging acrossPCs, desktops, and a wide range of accessories.