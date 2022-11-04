ASUS strengthens pan India retail strategy with the launch of Exclusive Store in Tirupati

Tirupati, 4th November 2022:As a step towards strengthening the brand’s retail footprint across the country, ASUS India, a Taiwanese tech giant today announced the launch of an exclusive store in Tirupati. The store is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as VivoBook, ZenBook, Zenbook-Flip, desktops, and Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops. Located at the heart of the city, the new exclusive premium store is spread across 235 sq. ft.

Talking about the expansion, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Andhra Pradesh is an important market for us, and the inauguration of the new brand store in Tirupatiwill play a pivotal step towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest innovation. With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpoints with our users.”

The new outlet takes the mark of the brand’s first retail store in Tirupati. The store features innovative demo zones to offer a premium experience and service to consumers. They will create an interactive journey for the consumers by providing them with a first-hand feel of some of the most advanced brand’s latest gaming and lifestyle products, ranging across PCs, desktops, and a wide range of