ASUS strengthens pan India retail strategy with the launch of Pegasus Store in E-mall, Kolkata

As a step towards strengthening the brand’s retail footprint across the country, ASUS India, a Taiwanese tech giant today announced the launch of a Pegasus store in Kolkata. Located at E-mall, the new exclusive store is spread across 304 sq. ft. and will feature the company’s entire gamut of consumer laptops, ROG laptops, and other accessories under one roof. The exclusive store is inaugurated on June9th, a befitting testament to ASUS’s vision of its retail presence in India.

Talking about the expansion, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. West Bengal being an important market for us, the inauguration of the new Pegasus store in Kolkata will playa pivotal step towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest innovation. With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touch points for our users.”

The new outlets take the mark of the brand’s total premium retail stores to 9in West Bengal and 4th in E-mall. The stores feature innovative demo zones to offer a premium experience and service to the consumers. They will create an interactive journey for the consumers by providing them with the first-hand feel of some of the most advanced and brand’s latest gaming and lifestyle products, ranging across PCs, desktops, and a wide range of accessories.

Address of the retail store: Venkatesh IT Solutions, 6,C R Avenue,E-mall,Shop No- G-16, Kolkata -72