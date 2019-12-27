Asus successfully launches Taiwan’s Smart Classroom Solutions in India

In light of the growing prominence of Smart Education Solutions, Taiwan has been developing state-of-the-art education solutions for years. Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) Taiwan collaborated with Asus Foundation to launch a smart classroom proof-of-concept (POC) project at the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) in Karnal Haryana. Asus Foundation is the CSR wing of global consumer electronics giant, Asus.

The POC launched by IDB Taiwan in tandem with Asus enables ASUS foundation and other participating companies to assist the international community bridge the digital divide and nurture international talent to fulfil the responsibilities and obligations of global citizenship. This POC project aims to increase digital learning capabilities of students, and more importantly, explore the smart education business opportunity in India. To further support the noble cause, Asus also distributed its cutting-edge range of laptops to students, thus empowering them to equally participate in the digital revolution surrounding them.

Commenting on the latest development, Arnold Su, Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business, Asus India, said, “At Asus, we are always looking at opportunities to bring about paradigm shifts in the lives of our customers and users. To the same end, we are glad to join hands with IDB Taiwan and support their crusade promoting smart education solutions in India. We believe that such solutions are pivotal in planting the seeds of inquisitiveness in young minds, a crucial aspect that paves the way for future innovation.”

Karnal has been supporting Smart Education and incurring Rs 3.6 crore to develop 53 classrooms in the city’s nine government schools this year, which planned to establish a learning system to monitor the daily performance and activities of the students. Parents can easily track students’ learning status with the help of the dashboard system, and students would be taught with the help of audio-visual content, making learning easy.

The development also supports the Smart Cities Mission launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2015 with a total budget of US$ 15 billion, entailing construction of 100 smart cities by 2020. According to research from KPMG India, the market demand for Smart Education solution has enormous potential, and more than 64 cities in India are now planning to implement smart education solutions, with the Government of India to enhance the implementation scale of smart classroom across the country.

Photo caption: L-R Puneet Sharma, Teacher, Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) in Karnal-Haryana, Anju Sardana, Principle, Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) in Karnal-Haryana, R. K. Chaudhary, District Education Officer, Karnal- Haryana, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer, Commercial and Gaming PC, ASUS INDIA, Richard, Jang-Hwa Leu, Director General, IDB, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan and Chih-hao Jack Chen, Deputy Representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India during the launch of Taiwan’s Smart Classroom Solution in India