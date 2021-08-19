ASUS unveils its official e-store with #ShopwithASUS campaign

India: Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS, today unveiled its official online store in India, with the #ShopwithASUS campaign offering the brand’s most celebrated laptops and smartphones for customers across the country. The e-store will be serviced by AYR Technologies, one of the leading sellers online. The new online store will allow consumers and technology enthusiasts to shop for their favourite ASUS products with the click of a button, from the comfort of their homes. This initiative is aimed at bolstering consumer experience along with all brand related information being readily available.

ASUS e-store will be the most convenient destination to shop from an array of ASUS’ state-of-the-art products present across ROG (Republic of Gamers) and Consumer PC categories. It will feature the brand’s extensive range of gaming and consumer laptops along with flagship smartphones – ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 3, to start with. The launch of this online store will elevate the online shopping journey of consumers through a comprehensive digitised experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Leon Yu, Regional Director of System Business Group, ASUS India said, “An omni-channel presence is key to serve your consumers well and while our extensive offline network offers an innovative experience to users, our online expansion will aid their need for convenient shopping. The launch of ASUS e-store is yet another step in this direction, strengthening the brand’s commitment towards empowering consumers with meaningful innovation, designed to uplift their overall digital journey. ASUS e-store will help in enhancing the digital journey of users by enabling them to meet their tech requirements from the comfort of their home.”

The e-store will offer an array of features to make the customer’s buying journey as seamless as possible. The payment options will be routed through secured payment gateways providing a smooth transaction experience to users using e-payment, debit & credit cards, digital wallets, and more. To further ensure the wellbeing of ASUS’ community, stakeholders and consumers, the company will maintain social distancing by following contactless delivery for all the orders taken on ASUS e-Store. Additionally, the orders which would not require any sign off from the customer at the time of delivery will be left at their doorsteps with prior notification, while verbal confirmation from a safe distance would suffice the ones with sign off requirements.

Aayushi Kishore, Director, AYR Technologies while commenting on the partnership said, “We are glad to collaborate with ASUS one of the leading brand known for motherboards, PCs, Monitor, graphic cards and routers. This partnership bundles flagship offerings of ASUS and e-services offered by AYR Technologies. We believe this association will go a long way in enhancing ASUS’s presence and addressing specific needs of our customers across the country.”

ASUS e-store will give buyers complete flexibility to reach out to the customer care team, for any query they might face regarding their purchase, by connecting through –

• An exclusive toll-free No. 18002664416

• Send an email enquiry on Online_India@asus.com

The ASUS e-store will provide value added features for consumers. Business customers can save up to 18% on their purchases by claiming GST Input Tax Credit, offers such as Warranty Extension Packs starting at Rs.99, premium branded accessories starting at Rs.499 and easy exchange offer through Cashify, will be available for consumers across all cities and will play an integral part in enhancing consumers’ shopping journey.

The new ASUS e-shop will be a one-stop destination for consumers to avail an augmented end-to-end digital shopping experience. Apart from providing services in approximately 30,000 pin-code areas, It will also include features to offer seamless customer service, such as free delivery, occasional promo offers, call centre support across 220+ service locations, real-time status tracking through MyAccount, and much more.