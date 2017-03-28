New Delhi: ASUS today announced the launch and availability of its latest addition to the legacy of ZenBook series – the ZenBook UX330, an ultrabook crafted with a premium full body aluminum design to provide users with unmatched functionality, beauty, style and performance. The notebooks will be available across all online retailers and channel partners from March 21, 2017 at a starting price of INR 76,990/- and is available in two exclusive colors — Rose Gold and Quartz Gray.

Weighing only 1.2kg, it is also one of the slimmest and lightest 13.3-inch clamshell notebooks with an Intel Core i series performance processor in the market. It has a gorgeous, ultra-sleek full aluminum chassis yet weighs just 1.2Kg and is incredibly thin at just 13.5mm. The laptop boasts of a powerful 7thGen Intel Core i processor (i7-7500/i5-7200), 13.3-inch QHD+ 3200×1800 display powered by ASUS’ proprietary Splendid Display Technology, reliable Backlit Keyboard and Next-Gen USB 3.1 Type C connectivity. It features an unbelievably long lasting 12 hours Battery life, which is one of the longest for any 13.3-inch display notebooks and comes with the standard 2 years global warranty. Its QHD+ 3200×1800 display has one of the highest resolutions of any notebook with a 13.3-inch display, with 40% more pixels than any other brand in the market.

The laptop packs in powerful components with the latest 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, fast connectivity with 802.11ac Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4.1, up to 8GB of high speed 1866MHz memory, a 512GB SSD, a next-gen USB Type-C port, high resolution display, high speed SSD – all in a compact design.

The ZenBook UX330 also boasts of the reputed ASUS SonicMaster Audio System developed to deliver the best possible audio, and overcome the challenging size constraints of notebook PCs. The audio system of the ZenBook UX330 was tuned by experts from ASUS’ own ‘Golden Ears’ audio team as well as renowned audiophile company, Harman/Kardon to ensure the very best experience for the playback of a wide variety of content, be it music, movie, recording, gaming and speech mode.

ASUS’ elite ZenBook range was developed in 2011 as the company’s thinnest and lightest laptops, created using the latest technologies and using premium materials like anodized aluminum alloys. During the first ZenBook’s inception, the engineers wanted a minimalist design based on Zen principles that would evoke a sense of ‘comfort’ and ‘balance’. In search for these, the engineers drew inspiration from a Swiss watch and Japanese Zen garden. They designed the ZenBook’s tapering lid and keyboard sections to look like the slender, elegant hands of a mechanical watch when viewed from their side profiles; and the hairline concentric circles etched on the surface of their lids to mimic the raked gravel circles of a calming Zen garden. The ZenBook series always had a thin-and-light clamshell model with integrated graphics; and this, the ZenBook UX330, is the latest in this ‘Essential’ ZenBook series.

Price list:

Product Model Price ZenBook UX330 FC082T INR 76,990 FB132T INR 83,990 FB157T INR 83,990 FB089T INR 96,990 FB088T INR 96,990

About ASUS

ASUS is a worldwide top-three consumer notebook vendor and maker of the world’s best-selling, most award-winning motherboards. A leading enterprise in the new digital era, ASUS designs and manufactures products that perfectly meet the needs of today’s digital home and office, with a broad portfolio that includes motherboards, graphics cards, optical drives, displays, desktop and all-in-one PCs, notebooks, netbooks, servers, multimedia devices, wireless solutions, networking devices, tablets, smartphones and wearables. Driven by innovation and committed to quality, ASUS won 4,368 awards in 2015 and is widely credited with revolutionizing the PC industry with its Eee PC™. ASUS has more than 17,000 employees around the globe with an excellent R&D team of over 5,500 engineers. Company revenue for 2015 was approximately US$14 billion.