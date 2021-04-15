At Home or On the Go – Chicco’s mother bags for all your parenting needs.

A mother bag is an all-time companion to a mother from the baby’s first moments to all through its growing years. From being a hospital bag containing baby’s first change of clothes, diapers and other essentials, the need and role of the bag just keeps growing with the baby.

An absolute essential to store all baby necessities, a diaper bag is a much-needed friend for the parents.

Storing all baby’s necessities in a mother bag is extremely useful and comes quite handy when travelling, making short visits to the doctor, going for evening strolls or any quick visit with your baby , you need to step out from your house for. A mother bag comes handy to store the baby’s feeding, nursing and diapering essentials.

Along with the style being on point, Chicco offers a mother bag high on functionality and durability to stand the test of time and prove as a great investment. The bag is made of premium quality sturdy material which makes the bag an excellent option for everyday use and storing all baby’s needs.

Designed with most effective utility features like an easily accessible soother pocket on the outside, stroller loops to hang the bag on the stroller/shoulder and cross carry straps for the ease of carrying the bag around are few of the USPs of the product. With 2 exterior pockets and multiple pockets on the inside for all distinctive baby necessities, it also comes with an insulated bottle cover for milk / water bottles. The bag comes along with a coordinated changing mat for a quick and easy diaper change.

Chicco has specifically designed the bag keeping all the requirements and practical usage of the bag in consideration. These features make Chicco’s mother bag a practical and all- in -one choice for carrying or storing all baby essentials in one place.

Available in 3 colours (Peach, Navy and Black)

MRP: 4499 INR

Available: Online & Offline through selected stores and partners