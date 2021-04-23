Atal Pension Yojana (Apy) Total Enrolments Crossed 3 Crore

During FY 2020-21, more than 79 lakh new APY subscribers joined Atal Pension Yojana (APY) leading total enrolments to more than 3.02 crore as on 31st March 2021. Out of these 3.02 crore, around 70% accounts were opened by Public-Sector banks, while 19% accounts were opened by Regional Rural Banks.
Pace of enrolments has been encouraging specially in second half of FY 2020-21 as it took less than six months to enroll 50 lakh new APY subscribers to reach 3 crore enrollments from 2.5 crore enrolments.
Out of total 79.14 lakh subscribers who joined APY in the FY 2020-21, State Bank of India sourced 22.07 lakh subscribers, i.e. 28% of total enrolments. It was followed by Canara Bankand Indian Bank, which sourced 5.89 lakh and 5.17 lakh subscribers respectively, during the same period. Further, Bank of Baroda, Airtel Payment Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Aryavart Bank and Baroda UP Bank have sourced new APY accounts between 1 and 5 lakh, during FY 2020-21.
In terms of over-achievement with respect to annual target allocated by Department of Financial Services, banks like Airtel Payment Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of India, Vidarbh Konkan Gramin Bank, Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank, Karnataka Gramin Vikas Bank, Tripura Gramin Bank, Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank, Asaam Gramin Vikas Bank, Bangiya Gramin Vikas Bank, Aryavart Bank and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank have performed exceptionally well in the Financial Year 2020-21.
Among the State-wise distribution, more than 20 lakh APY subscribers got enrolled in 5 states as on March 31, 2021. Uttar-Pradesh was at the top with 45.4 lakh APY enrollments followed by Bihar with 28.22 lakh, West Bengal with 23.92 lakh, Maharashtra with 23.17 lakh and Tamilnadu with 22.57 lakh cumulative APY enrollments, as on March 31, 2021. The other six states Andhra-Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Odisha have done APY enrolments between 10 and 20 lakh, as on 31stMarch,2021.
The preference for a pension amount Rs. 1000 per month has increased over last six years. Out of the total enrolments under APY, around 77% subscribers have opted for Rs 1000 monthly pension amount, as on 31stMarch 2021 in comparison to 38% subscribers who opted for Rs.1000 monthly pension amount, as on 31stMarch, 2016.
Also, gender gap in APY enrolments has narrowed with increased participation of female subscribers. Share of female subscribers has been increased to 44% as on 31stMarch, 2021 from 37% as on 31stMarch, 2016.
Further, age profile of APY subscribers suggests trend of increasing enrolments at younger age. As on 31stMarch, 2021 more than 43% subscribers got enrolled are aged between 18 to 25 years, an increase from the earlier level of 29%, as on 31stMarch, 2016.
New initiatives were taken by PFRDA like addition of new features in the APY mobile app and availability of the same in UMANG app, updation of APY FAQs, APY Subscriber Information Brochure, APY Citizen Charter which were released in 13 regional languages for better outreach of the APY Scheme and for the benefit of APY subscribers as well as APY Service-Providers.
Encouraged by the increasing number of enrolments under the Scheme since its inception, PFRDA will continue its endeavor to popularize the scheme and taking APY to greater heights and contribute towards making India a pensioned society.