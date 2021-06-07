ATCS organises Covid-19 vaccination drive amidst vaccine shortage in the state

June 07th, 2021; Jaipur: Advanced Technology Consulting Service (ATCS) has organised a vaccination drive for its employees and their families in partnership with the Manipal Hospital Jaipur today in the office premises located at Mahindra SEZ Jaipur.

The initiative comes at a time when the employees and families recorded difficulty in booking slots for COVID-19 vaccination. The company has borne the cost of the vaccination for employees and their dependents of all the ATCS India employees. Keeping in mind the difficulties availing healthcare facilities and the risks associated with it amidst the COVID crisis, ATCS has partnered with Practo for online medical consultation covering 23 types of medical specialists. The service is available 24*7 for all the employees and their family members. For immediate assistance, ATCS also organised an ambulance service and a dedicated doctor.

On this initiative, Mr. Sanjul Vaish, Managing Director, ATCS India, said, “The world is battling with this horrifying wave of COVID-19 which has affected our families, communities, work, and way of life in an unprecedented manner. ATCS would like to extend empathy and support to all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have taken various steps to ensure that the health, safety, and well-being of our employees always come first.”

He further mentioned that in a first-of-its-kind initiative, the company has introduced Family Care leaves wherein employees who need to take care of their immediate family members due to severe COVID-19 conditions can avail one week of additional paid leaves apart from COVID leaves, and annual leaves to look after their immediate family members in need of care.

Besides, the company has adopted employee-centred HR policy changes such as advance salary, interest-free loans, and family insurance to curtail financial burden; and other initiatives such as post-vaccination leave, two weeks of COVID sick leaves, dedicated COVID-19 support groups, and flexible working hours for work-life balance.

About ATCS

ATCS is a Technology Consulting firm providing services in Enterprise IT, Digital Transformation, Data Analytics, and Marketing Insights. Its global operations are spread across ten offices in five countries. ATCS is ranked in Inc. 5000 in the USA with a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 145.52% and is recognized by Times Ascent & ET Now as the National Best Employer & Business leader of the Year under the category of “Emerging IT Company.