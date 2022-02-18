ATechnos Group strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of Mr. Sunil Batta as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi, 18th February, 2022: ATechnos- a growing leader in IT Services, IOT based Services, Tech Marketing Services, Games and Gamification, broadcasting technologies, and outsourcing today announced the appointment of Mr. Sunil Batta as its Chief Business Officer. Mr. Sunil will be responsible for creating new business opportunities overseas and continuing strong relationships with the existing domestic & international clients.

Mr. Sunil is a seasoned professional with over two decades of rich experience in product designing & promotion, VAS product management, marketing, new product promotions and business development. His core responsibilities will be creating the expansion opportunities, bringing in new business from respective verticals, increasing product base and penetration in the existing accounts, executing strategic assignments on revenue maximization, cost efficiency and product innovations, leading enhanced engagement with customers for multiple services and product sales.

In the past Mr. Sunil was associated at leadership positions with various telecom giants like Airtel, Tata Teleservices, Reliance Communications Ltd and Globacom Nigeria. His key roles include product and revenue Management, strategic partnerships, brand Management, digital products & customer experience management across several industries. In his last assignment, Batta managed Strategic Partnerships at Vodafone Idea Limited, where he was an integral part of brand Launch VI. He was also instrumental in successfully partnering on the Telco++ category of Learning and upskilling, Health and Wellness products.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Apurv Modi, Managing Director, ATechnos Group, said, “It is truly an honour to welcome aboard Sunil to ATechnos Group. He will play an instrumental role in new business development, client management, strategic partnerships and assisting ATechnos with its next growth phase as the company seeks to expand into international markets. His expertise will help in opening a new chapter in the international market and build trust among the clients. We are extremely proud to be associated with Sunil and look forward to working with him closely.”

Talking about joining ATechnos Group, Mr. Sunil Batta, said, “This is exciting as well as a challenging role and it pushes me to put in all my expertise to achieve new milestones. I am honoured to be a part of a highly talented team, and I hope that my contribution will help towards the growth of the company.”