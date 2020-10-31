ATEN Technology Launches StreamLIVE™ PRO All-in-One Multi-Channel AV Mixer

Irvine, CA: ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, today launched the UC9040 StreamLIVE PRO, an all-in-one multi-channel AV mixer. The solution, a more advanced version of its award-winning forerunner, the UC9020, allows users to capture, stream and switch between two full HD video inputs over the Internet, creating a professional, dynamic multi-camera production that instantly takes video production to the next level. The UC9040 is ideal for commercial product promotion, conferences and meetings, lectures and seminars and individual live event broadcasting.

The UC9040 offers users a simple, all-in-one 4-port HDMI AV mixer, packed with direct streaming, direct recording and scene-based switching capabilities. It is optimized for easy operation and uses the ATEN OnAir™ App to turn an iPad into a touch interface for controlling, preview monitoring, real-time editing and arranging multi-elements into program mixing, thus reducing the complexity of a user’s livestreaming setup, equipment and cabling.

New to the UC9040, the OnAir Pro app includes powerful DVE (Digital Video Effects) and a built-in graphic editor to make a user’s iPad a perfect personal video editing suite. Users can freely combine, crop and scale video to make professional PnP, PbP or split layouts and add transparent PNG images and backgrounds from their iPad’s photo library, as well as create title overlays with professional-looking effects in seconds. Everything can be done easily and in real-time for great production, even during filming.

“Due to the current climate, the requirement for live streaming has grown considerably as the majority of the world has acclimated to remote learning and working. In addition to the entertainment and gaming industry, the education industry has started to depend on enhanced distance-learning efforts with the use of live streaming technologies,” said Aaron Johnson, Sr. Product Manager, ATEN North America. “The UC9040 StreamLIVETM PRO Multi-channel AV mixer is remarkably suitable for remote teaching scenarios where teachers can either livestream or record lessons for future use, as well as for all the other industries that rely on direct streaming, direct recording, and scene-based switching capability.”

UC9040 key features:

Simplifies streaming workflow – Integrates 1080p video capture, video recorder, video switch, streaming encoder, video converter, video splitter and audio mixer, all-in-one.

Go live, anywhere – compatible with every major platform and can livestream to two platforms at the same time – Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, Livestream or any custom RTMP destination, all in high-quality full HD.

Plug and play – no computer, monitor or complicated setups or software settings necessary.

Easy connect – built-in encoder and streaming server means users only need to connect to their video sources and network.

Control and streaming in one – competitors offer separate boxes, but the UC9040 has both control and stream functions built-in.

No more post-production – the ATEN OnAir App turns a user’s iPad into a personal video editing suite.

Design and present up to eight custom scenes with the intuitive touchscreen and custom scene editor.

Transitions in stunning DVE, PbP or PiP visual effects.

Add transparent PNG images, backgrounds and text overlay with professional-looking effects.

Pricing and Availability

ATEN’s StreamLive PRO all-in-one multi-channel AV mixer is available for $1,299.00 MSRP through ATEN’s distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.

The ATEN OnAir App is available on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/il/app/aten-onair/id1431642369.

For more information, please visit the UC9040 StreamLIVE™ PRO product page:

https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/usb-&-thunderbolt/content-creation/uc9040/

About ATEN Technology, Inc.:

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 640 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.

A technology first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support. For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter.

Products, service names and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.