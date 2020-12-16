Ather Energy now in Indore

As part of phase 2 of expansion, Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer, announced the launch of the Ather 450X in Indore. The pre-orders, dealership requests, and also the volume of requests for test rides has led Ather Energy to include the new market in Phase 2 of their expansion. Many in Indore are also eligible for the limited edition Series 1 vehicle, as they placed orders in January 2020 before the official launch of the new product line. Indore to have the Ather 450X available. With the launch in Indore, Ather Energy officially makes its foray into the Madhya Pradesh market.

By the end of Q1 2021, Ather 450X will be on the roads of 27 cities – Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Kozhikode in phase 1 and 16 additional cities in phase 2 – Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow and Siliguri.

Ather will be opening up in these cities in a staggered manner by Q1 2021 and will begin by setting up test rides to let consumers experience the vehicle. Ather has also been talking to prospective retail partners in these markets and has already begun locating spaces to set up its fast EV charging network, Ather Grid. In the 11 markets that Ather has presence in, more than 60 charging points are already installed with more in the pipeline.

The Ather 450X is an upgrade from its predecessor Ather 450 and is the quickest and one of the smartest scooters in India, and comes in three new colors; Grey, Green, and White. The scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride, and Sport, Ather has introduced a new high-performance mode, ‘Warp’. Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 sec in Warp mode, making it the quickest scooter in the 125cc category and the perfect choice to navigate through city traffic. The Ather 450X will also charge 50% faster than before at 1.5km per minute, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category.

Additionally, the electric scooter will have a 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. The new 7” touchscreen dashboard, comes with a color depth of 16M and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. Ather 450X utilises Android Open Source to offer Google map navigation, on-board diagnostics, and other unique features like Over-the-air updates, Auto Indicator off and Guide-me-home lights.

The Ather mobile app will continue to offer personalised ride statistics, charging status, push navigation, and more functionalities like theft & tow detection, live location & vehicle state tracking.

Quote by Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy: “We are really excited about adding 16 new markets and we look forward to establishing ourselves in these cities in the coming months. This expansion is the result of the strong demand from the consumers, dealerships and also, the test ride requests that we have received since the launch of Ather 450X. Ather Energy has always strived to build futuristic electric two-wheelers that boast of superior technology and innovative solutions to make the switch to electric easier for the consumers. We aim to introduce Ather products across the country and fulfill the needs of consumers by providing a premium offering.“