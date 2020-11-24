Ather Energy opens up full payment for Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus in Ahmedabad

The wait is finally over and two-wheeler enthusiasts from Ahmedabad are only one step away from owning the quickest scooter in the 125cc segment in India- The Ather 450X. Ather Energy has opened the full purchase option for the Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X across multiple cities and the scooters will be delivered within 2 weeks of payment.

Ather Energy began setting up its fast-charging public network – The Ather Grid, across Ahmedabad. Installations of the charging points have already begun across key locations in the city like Antarim Hotel & O’Philoteswith a total of 3 locations. Ather 450X charges at a rate of 15km in 10 minutes at Ather Grid, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category.

Every scooter comes with a home charging pod which is inclusive of the total cost of ownership. Ather 450X has a 4G SIM card along with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. The new 7” touchscreen dashboard, comes with a colour depth of 16M and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. Ather 450X utilises Android Open Source to offer map navigation, On-board diagnostics and other unique features like Over-the-air updates, Auto Indicator off and Guide-me-home lights.

Ather Energy has recently made big revelations for Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X as they introduced the first-of-its-kind Assured Buyback Program, with a guaranteed buyback for Ather 450X at INR 85,000* at the end of 3 years and at INR 70,000* for Ather 450 Plus. Moreover, the price of Ather 450 Plus has been slashed by INR 9000 and now can be purchased at INR 142,416 and the Ather 450X at INR 161,426 (ex- Ahmedabad).

Kataria Green (A division of Kataria Automobiles), Ather Energy’s retail partner will be setting up an experience centre in Ahmedabad at Ambawadi, near Panjarapole Char Rasta, Next to Nexa showroom. Test rides of the Ather 450X have already begun and now consumers can purchase the Ather 450X at the same location.

Deliveries of the Ather 450X began in Bengaluru and Chennai on Deepavali and will begin in other cities like Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai soon.