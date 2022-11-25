Ather Energy starts retailing in Bihar; inaugurates its first Experience Centre in Patna

Patna, 25 November 2022: Ather Energy, India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, has started retailing in Bihar with the inauguration of its first Experience Centre, Ather Space, in Rukanpura, Patna. The newly launched Gen 3 of Ather’s flagship scooters- Ather 450X and 450 Plus will be available for test rides and purchase at the Ather Space, inaugurated in collaboration with Alankar Energy Pvt Ltd.

Ather Space, the Experience Centre, is a dynamic, tactile, and interactive space that aims to educate customers about every aspect of the vehicle and witness the engineering and mechanical efforts that go into each Ather scooter. Consumers in Patna will receive a unique ownership experience in addition to full service and support. Consumers can book test ride slots on the company’s website before visiting Ather Space.

Ather Energy has grown phenomenally in 2022, with a 202% Y-o-Y growth (April-October) in the number of active Ather scooters on-road. The company recorded the best monthly sales in October, delivering 8213 units. With the inauguration of the second manufacturing facility in Hosur, the company is set to increase its capacity to 400,000 units per annum to cater to the rising demand. Ather now has 69 Experience Centres across 56 cities in India

Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, of Ather Energy said, “With rising awareness and market maturity, EVs are increasingly seen as a premium, cost-effective mode of commute, offering an improved ride and ownership experience. Customers are seeing the value of going electric and are looking to upgrade to electric scooters. This has led to an exponential increase in demand for our flagship scooters across the country. We have seen strong consumer demand with multiple pre-orders and test-ride requests from the state and are excited to make a foray into Bihar. In the coming months, Ather intends to expand across multiple cities in the state.

Ashok Priyadarshee, Director, of Alankar Energy Private Limited, said, “Alankar Energy is proud to partner with Ather Energy and brings Ather Space to the capital city of Patna, Bihar, for the first time. We value this partnership between Alankar & Ather because both brands are backed by a commitment to deliver beyond the expectations of our valued customers. The Ather 450 Plus and 450X are by far the most technologically advanced products in the electric vehicle segment with intelligent features and we look forward to driving the electric revolution in Bihar with Ather”

Ather Energy is one of the few OEMs that also invest in charging infrastructure. There are currently 2 Ather Grids at the Experience Centre and Ather will add 8-10 more in the coming months to alleviate range anxiety and enable a stress-free transition to EVs. The company has over 600 fast-charging grids across the country and plans to install 1400 Ather Grids by the end of FY23. Ather Energy also supports customers with the installation of home charging systems in their flats and buildings.

The ex-showroom price post the Fame II revision for the Ather 450X Gen 3 is INR 1,56,760 & INR 1,35,250 for the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3. The company has partnered with leading banks like SBI, HDFC, and IDFC to provide easy financing options to its consumers. Ather Energy announced a partnership with IDFC Bank earlier this month, allowing customers to own the high-quality Ather 450X for an EMI of just INR 3,456* and INR 2,975* for the 450 Plus, which is less than the monthly expense for most petrol scooter owners.