Ather Energy strengthens its footprint in Tamil Nadu; opens two new retail outlets

Chennai, 31st October 2022: Ather Energy, India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, strengthened its retail presence in Tamil Nadu today with the opening of two new outlets in Chennai and Vellore. The company currently has eight Experience Centres (EC) in the state, with Chennai alone having four ECs, making it the city with the most ECs after Mumbai. In November, Ather will open its ninth EC in the state, in Salem.

Ather Energy has grown phenomenally in 2022, with a 121% Y-o-Y growth (April-September) in the number of active Ather scooters on-road. Tamil Nadu has emerged as a high-demand market for electric scooters, with Ather registering a 49% quarter-on-quarter growth. The company continues to invest strategically in charging infrastructure to alleviate range anxiety and has 83+ fast charging points, Ather Grids, across the state. Ather Energy plans to add a total of 15 Experience Centres and 150 fast-charging grids by the end of the current fiscal year to enable stress-free transition to EVs.

The two new Experience Centres (Ather Space) have been inaugurated in association with Khivraj Group. The outlet in Chennai is located at Ambattur, and the one in Vellore is at Chennai-Bengaluru High Road. Ather Space will provide a unique ownership experience along with complete service and support for the owners. Consumers can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website before visiting the Experience Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “With the launch of the new and improved Gen 3 and the ongoing festive season, we have witnessed an exponential spike in demand for our flagship 450 series. Consumers are increasingly looking to upgrade to electric scooters that provide a great riding experience while also providing advanced features and tremendous value. This has led to a surge in demand for Ather scooters in the state, and we are actively working with our suppliers to ramp up production and fulfil the demand for Gen 3. The waiting period in Tamil Nadu has been reduced to a mere 15 days. We are confident of capturing a larger market share in the state and have some exciting plans for the state to cater to the rising demand.” Mr.Surya Prakash Chordia, Director, Khivraj Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with Ather Energy to drive EV adoption in TN . Ather Energy has built a sustainable, high quality and well-performing electric vehicle from scratch along with the supporting charging infrastructure. We have been receiving a great response from the customers. With the opening of the Ather Space, we strive to provide the best experience to our customers.``

Ather Energy has a long history with the state of Tamil Nadu. In 2019, Ather opened its first Experience Centre in Chennai, and in 2021, the brand started its operations at the Hosur manufacturing facility, catering to demand from across the country. With the rising demand and aggressive expansion plans in place, Ather has commissioned its second factory space in Hosur and plans to manufacture 400,000 units per annum. In a bid to reiterate Ather’s commitment towards making EVs mainstream in the country and the brand’s focus on investing in the state of Tamil Nadu, Ather Energy partnered with TNPL 2022, the 6th edition of India’s biggest regional cricket league.