Athulya Assisted Living offers premium homes for the elderly

Premium living, in terms of seniority living spaces, has been a concept indulged in since the past few years. While it is still upcoming in India, the concept is now starting to bloom within the senior-living industry. With this being said, Athulya Assisted Living, is a well-fashioned premium living space for the elderly. While most assisted living facilities are mistaken for old age homes, Athulya Assisted Living has established itself as a one-stop destination that caters to every senior tenant at their facility.

The difference between Athulya’s senior-living facilities, when compared to others is simply that, at Athulya, every detail has been carefully planned to suit the needs of the elders staying in. With the infrastructural adaptation from US-based assisted living homes,geriatric-centered furniture which consist of clinically-enhanced cots for the best posture, chairs and sofas for easy sitting and getting back up, bathroom implements and fittings for easy walk-ins and usage, anti-sharp edged covers to protect seniors from walls edges, and other architectural amenities, suitable for the elderly.

Speaking on the same, Ms. Kavya J- Co-Founder & CEO, Athulya Assisted Living said, “We have implemented interior styles followed by American standards, in our facilities, and we did this in order to provide ease and comfort to our seniors. With this being adapted, our senior tenants find simplicity in mobility and accessibility. Moreover, we aim to provide a homely lifestyle to our senior residents and they are more than happy to stay at our premises.”

Commenting on the same, Dr. Karthik N Ramakrishnan- Co-Founder & Managing Director, Athulya Assisted Living said, “We initiated this venture to ensure that our valued seniors find peace and solidarity in what we offer at Athulya. It’s been a challenge but, it’s also been a healthy learning process for each and every one of us. We have been building up on our services to safeguard our tenants and we hope to achieve greater milestones in the years to come”.

As it is located within the bounds of the city of Chennai, the ease of access to nearby Hospitals is also at an advantage for a resident at Athulya. Besides just focused attention and care for each and every senior citizen, their social standards are also met through regular activities to keep the elderly engaged. Yoga Sessions, Visits to Religious Centers, Gardening, Walking Club, etc. are some of the activities planned out regularly.