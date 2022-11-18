Athulya Senior Care emphasizes on the importance of maintaining diabetes among Senior Citizens, this World Diabetes Day

18th November 2022, Chennai: Athulya Senior Care, one of India’s largest exclusive senior care providers in assisted living and home healthcare services on the occasion of World Diabetes Day conducted a health awareness program that emphasized the importance of maintaining health and managing Diabetes effectively amongst senior citizens in their facilities across Chennai(Arumbakkam, Perungudi, Pallavaram and Neelankarai). The staff and residents further captured snaps holding blue balloons in a circle to mark the World Diabetes day.

The awareness program witnessed extensive health check-ups on the residents of the Athulya facilities. The initiative also saw an educative and health counselling session followed by a quiz conducted by Healthcare specialists and dieticians on how to manage diabetes effectively amongst the senior citizens.

The healthcare highlighted important aspects to manage diabetes in elders such as :

Indulging in Regular Exercises and Physical activities (It is also important to consider the senior citizen’s physical abilities before starting fitness activities).

Maintaining Restrictive diets, avoiding large carbohydrate loads at any one meal time.

Regular Walking, which should be increased gradually.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasan G, Founder & CEO, Athulya Senior Care, ”Old adults with diabetes have a higher risk of common geriatric syndromes, including frailty, depression, cognitive impairment, and dementia, urinary incontinence, traumatic falls and fractures, disability, side effects of polypharmacy, which have an important impact on the quality of life and may interfere with anti-diabetic treatment. Because of all these factors, clinical management of type 2 diabetes in elderly patients currently represents a real challenge for the physician. This is where Athulya can come into the picture. We specialize in managing senior citizens with such health conditions.

However, for others who are unable to follow instructions and manage their own medication regimen, diabetes management can be tricky and dangerous, and hence specialized supervision preferably Assisted Living or Home Healthcare services are recommended. “