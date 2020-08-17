Atlas Copco leverages IndiaMART platform to Generate Leads from Underserviced Markets

Chennai, 17th August 2020: Atlas Copco has engaged services of IndiaMART marketplace to target potential customers by leveraging the platform which is a one-stop-shop for all business needs. Speaking on the significant development, Mr Chandrashekhar Pathak, Business Line Manager, General Industry Division, Atlas Copco Tools & Assembly Systems, said “We are focused to increase our presence in the remotest parts of the country. Partnering with IndiaMART would help us in increasing our visibility, reach and in generating business inquiries from tier 1, tier 2 towns in addition to metros.”

As brands started realising the power of a digital channel as a pertinent enabler to scale their business, more and more brands were encouraged to explore the domain. IndiaMART, an easy-to-use platform with an audience from various industry segments coupled with its AI and ML-driven behavioural matchmaking and tech-enabled simplified solutions, helps enterprises in garnering high-quality leads.

“IndiaMART is a marketplace for all types of businesses with an unmatchable scale. Hence post joining hands with IndiaMART we are looking forward to targeting high intent audience hailing from various industry segments like aerospace, automotive, general assembly, energy, oil and gas etc. It would also help us in understanding the customer requirements, behaviour and in suggesting an optimized solution that would increase the value for our customers”, Mr Pathak added.

In today’s world enterprises are increasingly looking to explore B2B digital channels to expand their reach and visibility in order to target new customers bases, which are unserviced directly through existing sales and distribution networks. IndiaMART a pioneer in B2B digital e-commerce with over 60% market share in the segment, provides an enabling marketplace to businesses to expand their reach. With this, the platform has evolved into a one-stop destination for all businesses.

Commenting on the growing trend towards digitization among established corporate brands, Dinesh Gulati, COO, IndiaMART, said “Leading brands started realizing the power of a digital platform, especially in the COVID times when leveraging online channels have become a basic prerequisite for all businesses. We’ve always aimed at being instrumental in not only opening a new channel for business promotions, lead generation and a platform to widen reach but also in hand-holding businesses to smoothen the transition from offline to the online medium. We will continue to work and employ new-age technologies to ensure that enterprises garner exponential growth, by deploying IndiaMART’s digital channel which will help them not only in penetrating better into existing markets and in opening new markets for growth, but also in tapping the online medium with ease during this crisis in which we all are in.”

Today, businesses are utilizing digital mediums for generating leads backed with insights into the consumer mindscape. Digital platforms like IndiaMART provide a significant understanding of the way people are engaging online for enquiries, purchase decision making and sales.

Several enterprises have already expanded their business through IndiaMART’s Enterprise Solutions initiative, thus unlocking the digital way of doing business. Today, more than 350 leading brands across major industries like Building & Construction, Commercial Vehicles, Agriculture & Farming, Material Handling Machines & Systems, Hand & Machine Tools, Healthcare Equipments & Supplies, and Oil & Lubricants have partnered with IndiaMART and are witnessing business growth.