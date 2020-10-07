Atmanirbhar Bharat is a historical step: Shri Dharmendra Pradhan

Atmanirbhar Bharat is a historical step undertaken by the Government of India and is a continuous evolving process said Shri Dharmendra Pradhan at the 115th Annual Session of PHDCCI

Addressing the 115th Annual Session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Government of India said that Atmanirbhar Bharat is a historical step undertaken by the Government of India and is a continuous evolving process.

It is necessary to revive and rejuvenate India’s economy on the basis of the philosophical foundation of Atmanirbharta, Shri Pradhan added. Further, he urged trade and industry stakeholders to support the Government in strengthening the five pillars of Self-Reliant India viz., Economy, Infrastructure, Technology-driven System, Demography and Demand.

He emphasized that we all have to come together to ensure wealth creation and significantly raise the standards of living of all sections of the society to achieve all-inclusive socio-economic development.

Honble Minister said that his Ministry is making all efforts to increase the production of Natural Gas indigenously and more than 400 districts of India have already been connected through natural gas, he also mentioned that Government is going to increase the length of pipeline in India so that the natural gas as a cleaner fuel can reach to maximum industries for manufacturing purposes.

In the welcome address, Shri Sanjay Aggarwal, Senior Vice President, PHD Chamber, mentioned that India’s energy sector has shown highest resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with supplies holding up admirably, despite the global turmoil in financial and commodity markets.

Shri Aggarwal added that a multi-pronged strategy should be adopted to reduce India’s oil import dependency that includes increasing domestic oil and gas production, promoting bio fuels and renewables, energy conservation and energy efficiency and improvement in refinery processes.

There is a need to make commercial mine auctions faster and efficient, ensure provision of hassle free disbursements of loans vis-à-vis enhanced liquidity, set up single one window facility to give clearance for all the permissions, reduce the cost of doing business, among others to boost the overall competitiveness of the steel and mining industry, said Shri Aggarwal.

During the session, the Annual Report 2019-20 of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry was launched by the eminent dignitaries.

Shri Pradeep Multani, Vice President, PHD Chamber, thanked Shri Dharmendra Pradhan for providing his valuable insights to strengthen India’s manufacturing capabilities and to bring in economies of scale to reduce our dependency on imports and emerge as a global manufacturing hub.

Shri Multani said that despite the pressing Covid-19 challenges, India is poised to emerge as one of the primary drivers of growth in oil & gas sector in Asia owing to a combination of Government’s consistent reforms agenda as well as fast developing pipeline infrastructure. To achieve self-reliance, it is crucial to reduce the logistics costs and the overall production cost for the steel industry, added Shri Multani.

PHDCCI’s 115th Annual Session has been supported by Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd; Maruti Suzuki; Radico Khaitan Ltd; SMC Global Securities Ltd; Paramount Communication Ltd; Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd; DLF Ltd; JK Tyres; Apeejay Svran Group; M V Cotspin Ltd and DCM Shriram Industries Ltd. The other sponsors of the session were Hindalco Industries Ltd, Martin & Harris Pvt Ltd., Filatex India Ltd., Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd, Hindustan Tin Works Ltd, Alliance Advertising & Marketing Pvt. Ltd, Oswal Greentech Ltd, Modern Auto Ltd and Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd. Please follow the YouTube link for further updates-

