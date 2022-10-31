Atria Institute of Technology, Bengaluru hosted the Annual Training Camp for 3 Karnataka BN NCC

· Atria Institute of Technology NCC firing range (25 meters) is built within 6 KMs from Head Quarters of Karnataka and Goa Directorate and is located in the heart of Bangalore City

Bengaluru 31 October 2022: Bengaluru cadets from 24th Oct to 31st Oct 2022 at their campus. Around 413 cadets and 50 officers/Instructional Staff were accommodated on the campus for various training programs.

In the process of training and for future NCC activities, a Firing range wall was constructed in record time and inaugurated on 27th Oct by Mr. Manoj Kumar M E – Assistant Commissioner of Police, J.C. Nagar, North Division, Bengaluru in the presence of Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Damodaran PP.

Dr. T.N. Sreenivasa, Principal of Atria Institute of Technology welcomed the dignitaries and encouraged all the Cadets to make the best use of this opportunity.

The Cadets went through grueling drills and other preliminary selection rounds for the Republic Day Parade 2023.

Cadets were not only taught basic military tactics but they were also taught about how to use Rifles for Shooting, maintaining discipline and unity. The cadets were also involved in Vibrant Cultural Programmes.

Group Commander, Group A Col. Basant Singh Inspected the March past, various programs, and facilities and was very impressed with the Institute for hosting such a Magnificent Event.

The week-long program culminated with the grand Valedictory Function and Gala Dinner, attended by Chief Guest Air Commodore BS Kanwar VSM, Deputy Director General NCC Karnataka & Goa Directorate, Shree Nagaraju, Trustee – A­­tria Institute of Technology graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.