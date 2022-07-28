ATS ELGi announces manufacturing agreement with VTEQ, Spain

Bengaluru, July 28, 2022: ATS ELGI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elgi Equipments Limited and India’s largest garage equipment manufacturer, announced its manufacturing agreement with VTEQ, a global leader in vehicle testing equipment based out of Spain. With this partnership, ATS ELGI will set up a world-class 7500 square feet manufacturing facility to manufacture previously imported vehicle testing equipment for the Indian market at competitive prices. The equipment spans brake, suspension, slip, and speedo testers, axle play detectors, and steering gear play.

Commenting on the partnership, Praveen Tiwari, Managing Director, ATS ELGI Ltd., said, “We are excited to embark on this new journey with VTEQ. We have been maintaining VTEQ vehicle testing equipment in India for Government-run testing centers for over five years as a natural extension of our association with them. For several years, all of these products were imported into the country. With this breakthrough agreement, we will now manufacture proven products in the country and offer them to customers at affordable prices. In addition, ATS ELGi’s widespread sales and service network will ensure customers have access to faster procurement of equipment, high uptime, and quick response rates for addressing maintenance and spare parts requirements.”

“India was the fifth-largest car market in 2020, and the country’s automotive sector, including components, is expected to be worth INR 16.1-18.1 trillion by 2026*. We’re also witnessing the Indian government introducing key initiatives – the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME), the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRIP), and the Bharat Stage (BS) VI standards to promote the country’s automobile production and testing. Over the next five years, we expect over 200 testing centers will be set up in the country. We are looking forward to our partnership with VTEQ, which will provide us with an excellent growth opportunity,” added Dr. Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, Elgi Equipments Ltd.

ATS ELGI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elgi Equipments Limited, is the largest manufacturer and distributor of Automotive Service Equipment in India and offers the broadest range of garage equipment in the country.

