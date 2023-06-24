ATS Homekraft delivers 1200+ homes in Happy Trails, two years ahead of RERA date

Noida, 24th June 2023: ATS HomeKraft, the 80:20 joint venture between ATS group and HDFC Capital Advisors, has started giving possessions of its first project – Happy Trails, comprising 1,239 residential units.

Spread over 8 acres in the prime location of Greater Noida, ATS Homekraft has built Happy Trails, a premium housing complex at an affordable price. The company launched the project in 2018 and despite the prolonged slow phase of construction during the Covid-19 pandemic, it completed the project two years before the stipulated time frame allotted by UP RERA.

“We are delighted to announce the early delivery of Happy Trails. This is a significant milestone for us and a testament to our commitment to delivering quality homes on time,” said ATS HomeKraft CEO Mohit Arora.

“Giving possession to the customers is an entirely new experience and a new beginning for HomeKraft”, said Mr Mohit Arora and further added that “the company is aiming to offer handover of another 1450 residential units and 140 plots in three separate projects to home buyers in the next six to seven months.”

“ATS HomeKraft is committed to delivering high-quality homes to its customers on time. ATS HomeKraft reiterates its commitment to providing the best-in-class homes, and customers can expect nothing but the best from its upcoming projects,” the CEO said.

The 2BHK and 3 BHK flats in Happy Trail were sold in the price range of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 65 lakh at the time of launch. Currently, the project is 100% sold out and the secondary market price is almost 200% of the launch price.