Attend this online tax-saving workshop

Doesn’t it pinch when a considerable amount of money goes away from our pockets every year while filing taxes? Even more painful is the fact that there are multiple legitimate ways to save tax which a lot of us are not aware of.

Financial planner, investment advisor, and founder of 7Prosper, Anmol Gupta, helps a large number of working professionals and entrepreneurs in saving maximum tax through an extensive workshop on Tax Saving. This virtual workshop helps in learning 15+ different ways of saving tax.

The highlight of the workshop is a 90-minute tax planning exercise where the participants create their own tax saving plan using the proprietary tool provided by Anmol. In this exercise, participants learn to save more tax without incurring any additional expense or making any additional investment, but just by optimizing their salary structure, they learn to take maximum advantage of all sorts of exemptions like HRA, LTA, and a lot of others. One can also learn if home loans to save tax is the right decision or not by analyzing the numbers. There is a Q&A session at the end of the workshop along with a short quiz to ensure that participants take away the right set of learnings from the workshop.

About the workshop:

Anmol has conducted over 30 online tax-saving workshops in the last one year, addressing over 6,000 participants. The average rating of the workshop is 9.4/10. Anmol has also conducted over 100 workshops, addressing over 10,000 people on personal finance in companies such as Mercedez Benz, TCS, Bosch, Nutanix, and RedBus to name a few. He is one of the 1300 SEBI Registered Investment Advisers in the country, running 7Prosper for 5 years. He is a proud alum of BITS Pilani.

Workshop link: https://learn.7prosper.com/ tax-saving-workshop

When: March 27, 2022

Where: Virtual Workshop

Entry: INR 699

Registration Link: https://learn.7prosper.com/tax-saving-workshop