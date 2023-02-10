Attention Startup founders, Business Persons, HNI and Skilled Professionals Planning to Immigrate to Canada!

February 09, 2023, Mumbai: Abhinav Immigration Services is pleased to announce a tour by MARSHALL RING, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Manitoba Technology Accelerator, Canada. He will visit Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi during the tour, starting on 14th February and ending on 24th February 2023. Marshall has been involved in company formation and commercializing early-stage technologies since the late 90s. He can reach many national markets, service providers, and investors.

Manitoba Technology Accelerator is a leading participant in the Start-up Visa Program of Canada. This program is designed for those looking to immigrate to Canada with their new or existing business. The SUV Program is an enterprise through the government, which means government requirements must be met.

Marshall Ring, CEO of MTA, said, “Three years after Ajay Sharma, President of Abhinav Immigration Services, visited MTA in Canada, MTA is pleased to accept an invitation to visit India to deepen the collaborations between our organizations and the Canadian Start-Up Visa program.”

Sydny Pheifer, Manager of Business Development, MTA, said, “MTA and Abhinav Immigration Services already have a track record of success. We look forward to increasing our relationship and helping more clients come to Canada.”

Mr Ajay Sharma, President and Founder of Abhinav Immigration Services, stated that the company had successfully promoted the Canada Start-Up Visa (SUV) Program for the last four years. He offered the SUV Canada highlights:

The program permits each SUV application to be filed as a group, maximum number of allowed applications being five. This means four other candidates can become co-applicants besides the founder (and his family).

They, too, can apply for a Canada PR visa application, along with their family – spouse and dependent children.

Each member can perform a role using their prior business, professional work, or investment experience.

One does not need to be a technology professional to be eligible as a co-applicant with the Start-up founder.

The program is ideal for start-up founders, entrepreneurs, and HNI wishing to settle in Canada.

Skilled professionals who do NOT meet the requirements of the Canada Federal Skilled worker point-based program for low CRS ranking (overage, average IELTS score, educational qualifications, etc.) but have available funds can become co-applicants.

The IELTS requirement is just CLB 5.

There are no age or significant educational needs to apply under the Canada SUV program.

While there are no minimum investment requirements, the applicants are well advised to have enough funds to meet the program incubation, BP, company incorporation, start-up working capital and settlement funds. It will help the applicants have liquid funds of around INR 1.00 to 1.25 crores.

Participation in the seminars during the tour will strictly be available by invitation.

To know about the tour dates in your city, eligibility assessment and registration, please call or drop an email to web@abhinav.com.