Atul Auto partners with CSC Grameen eStore

Bengaluru: Atul Auto Ltd, is the first amongst leading 3 wheeler OEMs to partner with CSC Grameen eStore, an e-commerce initiative by CSC eGovernance Services India Ltd to promote digital ordering and delivery in rural areas. As a part of the partnership, the automaker’s product range will be listed on CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers in hinterlands and deep rural areas through aspirational VLEs (village level entrepreneurs).

The joint digital launch was done by Dr. Dinesh Tyagi, MD-CSC SPV, Shri Raja Kishore, COO – CSC Grameen eStore, Mr. Niraj Chandra, Director, Atul Auto Ltd, and Mr. Pushkar Sinha, VP Sales, and Marketing, Atul Auto Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Niraj Chandra, Director, Atul Auto Ltd, said, “Atul Auto Ltd has developed a robust process to generate demand for its wide range of three-wheeled products through VLEs who will help list the products on CSC Grameen eStores. The VLEs will further promote, generate inquiries, and facilitate the sale to end customers in rural areas through the support of the nearest Atul Auto authorized dealerships.”

Mr. Pushkar Sinha, Vice President, Sales, and Marketing, Atul Auto Ltd, said, “There are more than 5000 Tehsils and Talukas in the country and marketing our wide product range of CNG, LPG, Diesel and electric three-wheelers through the CSC Grameen eStore network of VLE’s presents an exciting opportunity to reach untapped markets. It is also a win-win situation for the VLE’s who have been mapped with our vast network of more than 500 touch points across 22 states.”