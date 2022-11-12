Atul Nagarkar promoted as a Director of Human Resources for InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort

Atul is a veteran in the industry with over 17 years of experience across India that includes Operational, Human Resources and Learning & Development.

Atul started his IHG journey in 2018 with Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park as Human Resources & Training Manager. Prior to becoming a Director of Human Resources Atul handled a Cluster Learning and Quality Manager role and a Human Resources Manager role at InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort. He is currently pursuing his Advanced Diploma in Human Resources Management from XLRI Jamshedpur, India.

Atul will spearhead in driving Talent Acquisition, Talent Development initiatives, International Mobility, high-performance culture that emphasizes empowerment, quality workforce, productivity-compensation and Benefits, and standard HR operations matters.

He has been previously associated with brands like Taj group of hotels, Fairmont, Hilton, and Accor Hotels before joining IHG Hotels and Resorts.