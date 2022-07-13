Atul Singh appointed as Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Raymond Limited…

India, 13th July 2022: India’s leading textile, apparel, retail and real estate conglomerate today announced the appointment of Atul Singh to lead the Group, signalling a significant step towards creating a future ready organisation. As Raymond is gearing to mark its centenary year in 2025 the company is on a transformation journey by strengthening its leadership by bringing in diverse experience on board.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Raymond Limited has recommended his appointment as Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Raymond Limited subject to and post securing necessary regulatory clearances.

Atul comes with diversified experience of over 35 years leading multi-billion dollar businesses across several geographies globally. Atul worked at Coca-Cola for about two decades at several senior leadership positions and concluded his journey there as Chairman, Asia Pacific and spearheaded businesses across 25 countries.

Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Atul worked at Colgate-Palmolive for 10 years where he held several leadership positions globally. His last stint at Colgate-Palmolive was Country Manager, Nigeria.